Netflix Scam 2023: Hackers try stealing users' payment details; Here's how to stay safe

Cybersecurity has become a topic of discussion after many people have reported online scams where hackers tried to trick them. A team of researchers detected one such case where cybercriminals target people intending to steal their payment information. Hackers send fraudulent emails using Netflix's branding to deceive individuals. According to the new report by Check Point Research, the phishing campaign has increased since the beginning of 2023.

Omer Dembinsky, the data group manager at Check Point Software, stated that cybercriminal groups "orchestrate phishing campaigns" to get people to share their data. "In some cases, attacks are designed to obtain account information, as seen with Raiffeisen campaigns. Others are deployed to steal payment details, which we witnessed with the popular streaming service Netflix," he added.

What is the 'Netflix scam' in 2023?

The fraudulent email appears to originate from Netflix from an email address like support@bryanadamstribute[.]dk. The subject line is usually "Update required - Account on hold." The message in the email says that Netflix has suspended the user's account due to "failure to authorise payment for next billing cycle." Furthermore, it mentions a link to renew the Netflix subscription and requests the user to enter accurate payment details. However, the link directs users to a malicious website to steal payment details. Thus, the hacker cannot use your payment details or Netflix account until you fill in your information in the form. The cybersecurity company advised people to beware of such emails and report them. In December 2022, a 74-year-old man from Mumbai lost $1,200 while he was trying to restart his Netflix account. People must verify the source of an email requesting a user to reset a password or renew a subscription.

How to stay safe from cyber scams?

Less tech-savvy people are most likely to get scammed by such brand phishing attacks. Appropriate training to spot suspicious traits such as misspelt domains, typos, incorrect dates, and other details can expose a malicious email or link.

Here are some tips for users to stay safe from such cyber scams.

Sign out of unused or unrecognised devices

Be aware of fake messages and websites (phishing)

Verify the source (domain) of any email related to payments or passwords.

Report fraudulent or suspicious activity to the concerning online streaming platform.

Add a phone number for password recovery to your account.

Keep your computer safe.

Don't share your payment details on suspicious websites.

