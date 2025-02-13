A team of astronomers has detected the highest-energy neutrino ever recorded, using a sensor network under construction at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea. The particle, known as KM3-230213A, was found using the Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope (KM3NeT) and has an energy level 30 times greater than any previously observed neutrino.

Advertisment

Neutrinos, often referred to as ‘ghost particles,’ are nearly massless and can travel through matter without significant interaction. These particles originate from extreme cosmic environments and provide insights into high-energy astrophysical phenomena. The discovery, made by the KM3NeT Collaboration involving over 360 scientists, was published in the journal Nature.

Also read: ‘78.5 times Earth’s mass’: Indian scientists discover giant exoplanet with a 6-day year

The detected neutrino carried an energy of 220 million billion electron volts, making it significantly more powerful than those produced by particle accelerators like the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. The observation supports the theory that such high-energy neutrinos exist and can be traced back to extreme cosmic events such as supermassive black holes, gamma-ray bursts, or supernova remnants.

Advertisment

The Role of KM3NeT

KM3NeT consists of a network of digital optical sensors placed deep in the Mediterranean Sea. These sensors detect the faint bluish light emitted when neutrinos interact with water molecules. The system includes two main detectors: ARCA, positioned at a depth of 3,450 metres off the Sicilian coast, and ORCA, located 2,450 metres deep near Toulon, France. Despite being under construction, the network was operational enough to capture the record-breaking neutrino on 13 February 2023.

Neutrinos are linked to cosmic rays, the most energetic particles in the universe. By identifying their sources, scientists hope to understand the origins of cosmic rays and the mechanisms behind their acceleration. Researchers have proposed 12 potential blazars—active galactic nuclei emitting high-energy radiation—as possible sources of KM3-230213A.

Advertisment

Also read: Want to win $1 million? Decipher this 5,000-year-old mystery from India

Future Research

The study marks a significant step in neutrino astronomy, providing a new observational tool to investigate astrophysical processes. Scientists will continue refining their understanding of these high-energy particles and their origins, potentially uncovering previously unknown cosmic phenomena. Ongoing development of KM3NeT is expected to enhance future detections and contribute to astrophysical research.

(With inputs from agencies)