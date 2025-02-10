Want to win $1 million? Decipher this 5,000-year-old mystery from India
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, has offered a $1 million reward to anyone who can successfully decipher the script of the ancient Indus Valley civilisation. The initiative aims to renew global efforts in understanding one of history’s most enigmatic scripts.
The Indus Valley civilisation, which flourished across present-day India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, remains one of the earliest urban cultures. Despite extensive excavations, much of its language, culture, and history remains unknown due to the undeciphered script.
The initiative has sparked a debate over India’s ancient past. Hindu nationalists believe the Indus script has links to Sanskrit, supporting the Aryan-origin theory of India’s early civilisation. Meanwhile, Mr. Stalin and others suggest the script has Tamil roots, reinforcing the Dravidian claim to indigenous status.
Since its discovery in the 1920s, over 5,000 inscriptions have been found, engraved on stone, metal, and clay. The brevity of these inscriptions and the absence of a bilingual text, like the Rosetta Stone, have made deciphering efforts particularly difficult.
Finnish Indologist Asko Parpola suggests that the script is linked to the Dravidian language family, with signs representing pictograms and phonetic symbols. Researcher Bahata Ansumali Mukhopadhyay, however, argues that the script is a mercantile system, with symbols representing commodities rather than phonetic sounds.
Experts caution against politically motivated attempts to pre-determine the script’s origins. Mr. Parpola warns that a biased approach could lead to selective findings rather than objective research. The deciphering of the script could significantly influence narratives about India's cultural and linguistic history.
7. The Search for a Breakthrough Continues Despite numerous claims of deciphering the script, no conclusive breakthrough has been accepted by the academic community. Researchers continue to analyse new findings, hoping to place the Indus Valley civilisation in recorded history rather than prehistory.
