CSM Tech, IIT-M to build world's fastest autonomously driven electric race car by 2025

Leading Indian IT company, CSM Tech joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) to help build the world’s fastest autonomously driven electric racing car by 2025. CSM Tech is based in India’s Odisha state with an active business in Africa, Dubai, the US and Canada.

CSM Tech has teamed up with IIT-M’s Raftar, a motorsports team run by the students of the institute. Raftar is a team of about 40 students from different disciplines in IIT Madras with a shared passion for automotive engineering and motorsports. Rafter started in 2012 as a student’s club.

CSM Tech signed MoU with IIT-M Raftar team to develop electric race car

CSM Tech inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to help develop a disruptive race car underpinned by indigenous capabilities.

The MoU was inked between Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, Founder of CSM Tech, Lagna Panda, the company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and l Manu Santhanam, Dean of Industry Contribution and Sponsored Research at IIT-Madras. Aravind Kumar Chandiran, Associate Professor of the Department of Chemical Engineering, and several members of the Raftar Team were present during the MoU signing.

"This is the future. I am backing it. What the students and faculty of IIT-M can achieve with indigenously built electronics, embedded technologies, and cross-domain expertise is simply spectacular," Pany said

"The efforts by Raftar have the potential to be a game-changer in the passenger vehicle as well as heavy vehicles, telemetry, vehicle tracking, and much more. This team is a force to reckon with, and I urge them to keep working towards taking the nation forward and upward. The next big innovation of the automobile industry should originate in India", he added.

Raftar Formula Racing: A team of students driven by passion and engineering

A team of 40 students from 8 different disciplines every year takes up the challenge of building a swift Formula Student race car and works to become the most competent and cohesive team of engineers in the nation. The team works at the Centre for Innovation, IIT Madras with an aim to become a globally competitive team and promote the Formula Student culture in India.

The team has won the Formula Bharat thrice, the topmost motorsports event in the country for educational institutions, more than any other peer. It has also shone brightly abroad at events like Formula Germany and established itself as a formidable force in the university-level combustion and EV categories.

