ChatGPT’s privacy blunder: Users able to access chat history of others, issue fixed now

ChatGPT faced a major embarrassment lately as some sets of users were able to access the titles of the chat history of others. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, acknowledged it was a significant issue which has now been fixed. ChatGPT’s Chief Executive Sam Altman revealed in a tweet that users were not able to access their chat history for 9 hours on March 20 as the company worked to fix the issue.

Sam Altman tweeted, “We had a significant issue in ChatGPT due to a bug in an open source library, for which a fix has now been released and we have just finished validating. A small percentage of users were able to see the titles of other users’ conversation history. We feel awful about this.”

“Unfortunately, users will not be able to access their chat history from monday 1 am PDT until monday 10 am PDT. We will follow up with a technical postmortem,” he added.

OpenAI's ChatGPT has rapidly grown in popularity since its launch in November 2022, with users worldwide utilizing the chatbot to generate everything from poems to code. Recently, Microsoft-backed OpenAI upgraded to GPT-4, which is integrated into Microsoft's Bing. However, users have reported seeing conversations in their chat history bar that they haven't had with the chatbot.

The glitch raised concerns that OpenAI has access to user chats. OpenAI's privacy policy states that user data may be used to continue training the model, but only after personally identifiable information has been removed. OpenAI briefly disabled the chatbot late on Monday to fix the error.

The blunder occurred just after Google unveiled its chatbot Bard to beta testers and journalists. As Google and Microsoft continue to compete in the burgeoning AI tools market, the pace of new product updates and releases has raised concerns that missteps like these could be harmful or have unintended consequences.