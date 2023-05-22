WhatsApp to launch ‘edit’ feature globally, here’s how you can use it

Popular messaging app WhatsApp is all set to roll out an edit feature for its users worldwide. According to an official statement released by the company, users will able to edit a sent message for up to 15 minutes after. The statement read, “From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.”

How to edit a sent message on WhatsApp?

Once the edit feature is out, users will be able to edit a sent message by simply long-pressing the text and clicking the edit button. Users then can edit the text and press send button to save the changes. The feature will work on both personal and group chats. The Meta-owned company has not revealed when the edit feature will be rolled out, although it will be released globally in a phased manner within the upcoming weeks.