WhatsApp to launch ‘edit’ feature globally, here’s how you can use it
Story highlights
Meta-owned WhatsApp revealed in a statement the messaging app will soon provide its users with the ability to edit a sent message for up to 15 minutes after
Popular messaging app WhatsApp is all set to roll out an edit feature for its users worldwide. According to an official statement released by the company, users will able to edit a sent message for up to 15 minutes after. The statement read, “From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose ‘Edit’ from the menu for up to fifteen minutes after.”
How to edit a sent message on WhatsApp?
Once the edit feature is out, users will be able to edit a sent message by simply long-pressing the text and clicking the edit button. Users then can edit the text and press send button to save the changes. The feature will work on both personal and group chats. The Meta-owned company has not revealed when the edit feature will be rolled out, although it will be released globally in a phased manner within the upcoming weeks.
Watch: Sent a wrong message on WhatsApp? Don't worry, you can fix it
Key points
-
Edit button on WhatsApp to be released globally within the coming weeks.
-
Edited messages will carry a label, but not edit history.
- Users will be able to edit a sent message up to 15 minutes after.
Edited message will carry a label
The edit feature introduced by WhatsApp will allow users to edit their messages, with the edited messages being labelled as such. However, the company has stated that there will be no visible edit history for these messages. This feature can be handy if there is any specific information that users want to remove from a message without completely deleting it.
In comparison to its competitors like Telegram and Signal, which have already provided the ability to edit messages, WhatsApp is catching up. Apple's iOS 16 also introduced a similar feature for editing and unsending messages sent through iMessage. Additionally, Twitter introduced an edit button for its paid users last year. Although the time limit to make edits may not be as generous as Telegram's 48-hour window, it still offers users a valuable option.
