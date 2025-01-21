A new study has revealed that weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy may improve overall health in surprising ways. However, researchers warn these medications also come with risks and require further investigation.

Key findings

Researchers analysed data from two million US veterans with type 2 diabetes who used Ozempic, Wegovy, or standard treatments. The study, published in Nature Medicine, highlighted several health benefits:

- Heart health: Lower risk of heart attacks, stroke, heart failure, and high blood pressure.

- Neurological and mental health: Reduced risk of dementia, schizophrenia, seizures, and substance abuse.

- Other benefits: Lower rates of liver cancer, kidney disease and bacterial infections.

The study reported a 12 per cent reduction in Alzheimer’s risk after just 3.5 years of using these drugs, despite their short time on the market.

Risks identified

While the benefits are significant, the drugs are "not without risk," researchers caution. Notable side effects include:

- Digestive issues: Nausea, stomach pain and haemorrhoids.

- Joint and bone pain, including arthritis.

- Inflammation in the pancreas and kidneys.

The most surprising finding was increased joint pain, as weight loss usually eases pressure on joints.

How do these drugs work?

The active ingredient, semaglutide, mimics the hormone GLP-1, which regulates hunger by signalling the brain when the stomach is full. However, GLP-1 receptors are also found in the heart, immune system, and other parts of the body, possibly explaining the drugs’ wide-ranging effects.

Caution

The study focused mostly on white male veterans, leaving questions about female-specific effects, such as anecdotal improvements in fertility. Researchers emphasise the need for more diverse and rigorous trials to confirm these findings.

Experts advise using these drugs only when medically necessary, as the risks may outweigh the benefits for those not facing obesity-related health issues. Further studies are expected to shed light on their long-term effects in the coming years.