Twitter tests bigger pictures in timeline for iOS users

The new feature will expand its media embedded in tweets to fill the whole width of a mobile phone's screen

Twitter is now testing new changes to how photos and videos appear on its apps, closer to how images appear on other services such as Instagram.

The new feature will expand its media embedded in tweets to fill the whole width of a mobile phone's screen.

Currently, the images are indented next to a user's profile photo. Also, they take up much less screen space.

Twitter said the new layout, which is being tested on iOS but not Android, would give media "more room to shine".

Twitter first tested the bigger photos and improved image previews in March.

This was before rolling them out broadly two months later.

Twitter has said that it wants to encourage users to have conversations across photos and videos, rather than focusing solely on the text. While the result looks like a win to us, any change to Twitter’s design is likely to inspire a vocal subset of users to hate-tweet about it for a day or so before forgetting the changes altogether.

