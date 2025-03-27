Astronomers have detected a strange anomaly in the universe. They have detected a radio signal coming from an object that, according to the rules of Physics, should not even exist. Radio pulses are emitted by neutron stars, the ultra-dense cores of dead stars. The magnetic poles of these rapidly spinning stars release intense radio waves like a cosmic lighthouse. The regular pulses of radio signals have often been detected by scientists on Earth and the objects are known to us as pulsars.

However, they have not found a pulsar that isn't behaving like one. While most pulsars spin rapidly, completing a rotation within seconds and in even less time, ASKAP J1839-0756 is a slow-spinning neutron star that takes 6.5 hours to complete one rotation and emits radio pulses from both magnetic poles.

The study published in Nature Astronomy challenges the beliefs about pulsars.

The pulsar was detected using CSIRO’s ASKAP radio telescope, located in Wajarri Yamaji country in Western Australia. This was the first object astronomers ever saw in this place in the universe. The radio transmission was like a fading burst, and only one signal was detected initially.

However, scientists later found that the pulsar was emitting periodic radio pulses. Using more instruments, it was revealed that the star was releasing two pulses every 6.5 hours.

What surprised the researchers most was the fact that this neutron star even exists. Typically, when neutron stars spin rapidly, they convert their rotational energy into radiation, which sweeps across the universe as radio pulses. Eventually, after they slow down to about one rotation per minute, pulsars stop sending out radio pulses.

Then how is ASKAP J1839-0756 still sending signals despite moving at an extremely slow pace of 6.5 hours?

Is it really a pulsar or something else?

Scientists believe it might not be a pulsar at all, but a magnetar — a neutron star with a powerful magnetic field. Magnetars also release radio pulses but through a different mechanism than pulsars. This allows them to send out signals even when they slow down.

But even in their case, the time period is usually in seconds and not hours. However, 1E 161348-5055 is a magnetar with a period of 6.67 hours, but it only emits X-rays and no radio pulses.

It could also be a white dwarf since they move slowly. But these bodies do not release radio pulses. Besides, no white dwarf has been observed in this region of space.

Astronomers are clearly stumped by this cosmic entity, which doesn't fit any known brackets.