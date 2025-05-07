Earth is getting hotter by the day, and soon it might become uninhabitable. Conditions would worsen to such an extent that life would no longer be able to exist on the planet. Scientists have now figured out the exact year in which all life will cease to exist on Earth.

NASA scientists and researchers from Japan’s University of Toho used supercomputers to study habitability conditions on Earth in the future. They have the precise year when life will end - 1,000,002,021.

The study pinpoints that the Sun will ultimately spell doom for our planet. The sun has been burning for millions of years, and as it progresses in its life cycle, it will become hotter. Scientists say that the energy output of the Sun will increase in the coming years. It will reach a point where it will start heating the planets in the solar system rapidly.

Earth will also bear the brunt of this activity. The extreme heat will make the surface conditions so extreme that even the most resilient organisms won't be able to exist on Earth.

Solar flares and an active Sun

However, the process to this end would begin years earlier. Researchers say Earth is already experiencing these symptoms since the Sun has been extremely active in the past few months. The increased Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), solar flares and sunspots prove that our star is undergoing transformation.

Detailed climate change and solar radiation models have projected the changes that will start occurring in the coming years. Earth’s atmosphere will start feeling the effects of a hotter Sun. There would be a lack of oxygen, temperatures will start increasing, and air quality will worsen.

A gradual and irreversible process of change will be set in motion, ultimately taking Earth to its deathbed.

Climate change

Human-induced climate change will aid the process. Temperatures across the world are already witnessing an increase each year. Icebergs are breaking off, and the increasing heat will trigger a meltdown, thus increasing sea levels.

While the year 1,000,002,021 is still too far away, experts have been working on solutions to save Earth. There are others who do not think Earth can be saved and are looking to establish human colonies on other planets, like Mars.