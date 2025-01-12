

A team of scientists led by Joanne Stephenson from the Australian National University (ANU) has made a surprising discovery about Earth's inner core. Their research suggests that the core may have an additional, hidden layer inside it, challenging what scientists have long believed about the planet's structure. This research was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research.

Advertisment

Challenging long-standing beliefs

For decades, Earth has been understood to have four main layers: the crust, mantle, outer core, and inner core. The inner core, mostly made of iron and nickel, has always been thought to be solid and uniform. However, this new study indicates there could be more to the story.

Also Read | 230m away from docking- ISRO Spadex satellites are at their closest so far

Advertisment

Seismic waves reveal new clues

The team used data from seismic waves—energy waves that travel through the Earth after earthquakes—to study the inner core. They found that these waves travel at different speeds in different directions, suggesting that the inner core might have two layers instead of one. This discovery could be the result of two separate cooling events in Earth's history.

Also Read | Zuckerberg claims Biden officials would 'scream' to enforce Covid 'censorship' on Facebook

Advertisment

Hints of two cooling events

One of the most intriguing findings is that the structure of iron inside the inner core might have changed over time. Scientists believe that this could be the result of two separate cooling events in Earth's history. This discovery could explain some inconsistencies seen in earlier models of Earth’s core.

Also Read | China mulling re-creating ‘Three Gorges Dam project’ in space. Here is how

Data gaps and future research

While the results are exciting, the researchers caution that there are still gaps in the data, particularly from polar regions, which could affect the conclusions. Despite this, the study is a major step forward in understanding the mysteries of Earth’s interior.