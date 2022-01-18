Now, parents can track children’s location with this smart school bag

One of the main concerns of the parents is to ensure that their children remain safe. It becomes especially tough for them to keep track of their kids whenever they go to school or play outside.

But a small tracker that can monitor their kids’ activities can make bring a major sigh of relief.

Over the past decade, the scale of technological innovation has grown leaps and bounds. So much so, that parents can now even keep track of their children’s location without having to be physically present.

From the era of smartphones and smartwatches, now comes the era of smart school bags equipped with many hi-tech features, including GPS technology.

What is a ‘smart bag’?

Named as ‘Smart Positioning Children Schoolbag’, the smart bag functions exactly like a smartphone, except without the functions of a dialler phone.

It has an operating system, GPS tech, LCD panel, among other things.

Who made the smart bag?

Chinese tech conglomerate Huawei has designed the new smart school bag for kids that features many advanced features.

The school bag has app controls and comes with HarmonyOS Connect support.

This bag will prove useful in places where children are not allowed to carry smartphones and smartwatches, such as schools.

What kind of features does the smart bag have?

Apart from GPS tracking technology, the bag has a 1.54-inch display, which is IP67 dust and waterproof. Parents can schedule class, set theme clock, etc..

With the help of the smart positioning function fitted on the bag, parents will be able to keep an eye on the real time location of their children. It runs on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System—a Chinese satellite navigation system and GPS with 5CEP accuracy.

How can parents track their kids using the smart bag?

The bag comes with the “Smart Life” app which is connected to a phone. Once connected to the app, parents can set up to three-guard areas which will include home, school and other places.

As soon as the child reaches/leaves the set location with this bag, the parents would get an alert notification on their phone. They would get a real-time update of their children every 2 minutes.

How much does the bag weigh?

Surprisingly, it is lightweight compared to traditional school bags.

The structural design of the horizontal schoolbag is about 6-7 cm shorter than the height of the general schoolbag.

The strap design is made in such a way as to ensure that the bottom of the schoolbag is not dragged below the waist to avoid damage to the waist due to force. Thus, it is more suitable for children under 135cm.

There is also a U-shaped shoulder strap fitted on the schoolbag to provide comfort to the child’s shoulder and neck.

When will the smart bag be available?

At present, the bag is undergoing some tests before it can be launched commercially worldwide, as Huawei is currently recruiting public testers to check the functionalities of the bag.

