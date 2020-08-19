Microsoft to bid goodbye to Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy after 25 years

Tech giant Microsoft has confirmed it will kill off defunct web browsers Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy next year, as plans for a phased termination are brought to a close.



Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support Internet Explorer.

On August 17, 2021, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft’s online services like Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more.

Microsoft is also ending support for Internet Explorer 11 with the Microsoft Teams web app later this year, with support ending on November 30.

It is also ending support for the Microsoft Edge Legacy desktop app on March 9, 2021. After this date, the desktop app will no longer receive new security updates.

"Apps and sites created for Microsoft Edge Legacy will continue to work in the new Microsoft Edge, but if a compatibility issue does arise, we have our App Assure promise to provide support," said Microsoft.

