The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its 100th mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in January 2025.
According to Chairman S Somanath, ISRO will use its Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) to launch the second-generation navigation satellite NVS-02.
This milestone follows the successful launch of PSLV-C60 mission on December 30, 2024.
It deployed two spacecraft for the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) into a circular orbit around the Earth.
Previous Launches
The PSLV-C60 launch, initially scheduled for 9:58 PM, was delayed to 10:00 PM to ensure optimal separation from other satellites in orbit.
Earlier in May, the GSLV-F12 successfully deployed the NVS-01 satellite, marking the first of the second-generation satellites designed for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.
NVS-02
NVS-02 will be the ninth satellite in the navigation with Indian constellation. The launch will have two kinds of payloads: navigational and ranging, just like its predecessor, NVS-01.
The navigational payload will transmit signals to Earth.
It transmits signals by using three spectrum bands: L1, L5, and S.
It includes a Rubidium atomic clock to ensure precise timing. These clocks measure one second by counting the oscillations of rubidium-87 atoms and are accurate enough to maintain time within a one-second deviation over 100 million years.
The ranging payload features a transponder that enables navigation satellites to send time-stamped signals to ground-based receivers.
These signals are processed by end-users to determine their exact position, speed and time.
This system ensures continuous and reliable service regardless of Earth's weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies)