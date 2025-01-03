The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the launch of its 100th mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in January 2025.

According to Chairman S Somanath, ISRO will use its Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV) to launch the second-generation navigation satellite NVS-02.

This milestone follows the successful launch of PSLV-C60 mission on December 30, 2024.

It deployed two spacecraft for the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) into a circular orbit around the Earth.

Previous Launches

The PSLV-C60 launch, initially scheduled for 9:58 PM, was delayed to 10:00 PM to ensure optimal separation from other satellites in orbit.

Earlier in May, the GSLV-F12 successfully deployed the NVS-01 satellite, marking the first of the second-generation satellites designed for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.

NVS-02

NVS-02 will be the ninth satellite in the navigation with Indian constellation. The launch will have two kinds of payloads: navigational and ranging, just like its predecessor, NVS-01.

The navigational payload will transmit signals to Earth.

It transmits signals by using three spectrum bands: L1, L5, and S.

It includes a Rubidium atomic clock to ensure precise timing. These clocks measure one second by counting the oscillations of rubidium-87 atoms and are accurate enough to maintain time within a one-second deviation over 100 million years.

The ranging payload features a transponder that enables navigation satellites to send time-stamped signals to ground-based receivers.

These signals are processed by end-users to determine their exact position, speed and time.

This system ensures continuous and reliable service regardless of Earth's weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies)