The iPhone 17 Air is reportedly going to be extremely thin, as revealed in a video from Unbox Therapy on YouTube, via 9to5Mac. If true, the model might be the thinnest iPhone ever. The video shows the YouTuber with several mock-ups of iPhone 17 models that are reportedly sent to him by manufacturing facilities in China.

Lewis George Hilsenteger can be seen with the early version of the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. He goes on to say that the device is extremely high quality and thicker than the earlier versions to fit in more components.

He then opens another box sent to him by a different manufacturer that has mock-ups of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Air. Lewis's first reaction upon holding the Air is shock and disbelief since it is too thin. The Air was expected to be thin, but the video shows just how thin it is likely to go, something that was not anticipated.

iPhone 17 Air might become popular among fashion-conscious

The phone is 5.65mm thick, which is way less than the Pro Max, which is 8.75mm thick. However, it could not be confirmed whether the real iPhone 17 Air would also be as thin as the dummy model. The YouTuber fears that the phone looks fragile and might bend. However, he adds that if Apple manages to make it sturdy, it will sell like hot cakes.

If the real iPhone 17 Air turns out to be this thin, then it might mean that the company had to compromise in certain areas. It might only have one camera lens and a small battery with less capacity. Several features from the Pro and Pro Max models might also have been downgraded or are missing in the Air model.

Apple's newer models remain the talk of the tech town until their release every year. iPhone 17 is no exception, with several specifications being supposedly leaked on social media. Reports also suggest that Apple is planning a budget model in the iPhone 17 series. How much of the leaks turns out to be true will only be known in September when the models are launched.