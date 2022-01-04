iPhone 14 may come with punch hole display: Report

If recent reports are to be believed, Apple might finally dump the notch display in its iPhones, and may release the upcoming iPhone 14 series with a punch-hole camera.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his latest podcast 'Power On’ revealed that Apple is most likely to ditch the notch on some 2022 devices.

According to Gurman, who specializes in Apple products, the tech company would release a redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip and wireless charging for the 2022 iPad Pro.

Gurman claimed the new M2 chip would be "marginally faster" than the M1. It should have an octa-core CPU and 9- or 10-core GPU, which would be an upgrade over the 8-core GPU on the current Air.

A new, internally-developed chip is also expected for the Mac Pro and an AR/VR headset, which is likely to make an appearance at WWDC in the summer.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Apple will be launching iPhone 14 series in two models—iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

It is being said that the tech giant has decided to drop the mini series after it didn’t see great sales numbers compared to the other models.

There are also claims hinting towards the inclusion of an under-display fingerprint. Face ID and fingerprint scanning together would help to improve the authentication process on the next-gen iPhones.

As far as the chipset is concerned, iPhone 14 may come with the A16 Bionic chipset. Apart from that, there are also claims that 2022 models would feature a Type-C USB port.

(With inputs from agencies)