After spending more than the expected time in space, NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. The agency held a press conference with the SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts to discuss the mission and more with the media.

During the exchange, Williams was asked by an Indian journalist 'how does India look from space?' Every Indian is familiar with Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma's words: 'Saare jahan se accha Hindustan humara', which loosely translates to 'Our India is the most beautiful in the universe'. Here's what Williams had to say: “India is amazing, just amazing."

Talking about India, she described her experience each time they hovered over the country. “Every time we went over the Himalayas, Butch got some incredible pictures."

Further adding, she said, “I have described it before; it looks like this ripple... obviously, when the plates collided, as it flows down into India, it is many, many colours. I think when you come from the east going into Gujarat and Mumbai, the fishing fleet that is off the coast gives you a little bit of a beacon, like here we come. All throughout India, I think the impression I had was this network of lights and from the bigger cities going to the smaller cities. And it was just incredible to look at night as well as during the day, highlighted by the Himalayas, which is just incredible, with the forefront going down into India."\

While speaking about meeting ISRO scientists, she said, "I hope we can meet up at some point and share our experiences with as many people in India as possible because it is a great country and another wonderful democracy. That is trying to put its foot in the space countries and would love to be a part of that and help them along."

She talks of her plans to visit India: "I am sure I am going back to my father's home country and visiting people." Butch was quick to ask, 'Do you plan to take your crew members on that trip with you?'. "Absolutely," Williams responded.