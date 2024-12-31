The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about high levels of respiratory illness activity across the United States. Respiratory illnesses, including the flu, COVID-19, and RSV activity are currently rising at elevated rates.

States with high virus activity

New Hampshire is experiencing "very high" respiratory virus activity. Eleven other states – Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin – are reporting "high" activity. This reflects a widespread increase in cases of flu, COVID-19, and RSV across the country, as reported by abc news.

Vaccination rates are low, but vaccines are available

Vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 are available for both children and adults, and RSV vaccines are available for certain groups of adults. However, the CDC highlights that vaccination coverage remains low, leaving many people without protection from these viruses.

Flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases on the rise

The CDC reports that flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are all on the rise. The number of emergency department visits has increased, along with the number of positive tests for these viruses.

As of December 21, the CDC estimates that there have been 3.1 million flu illnesses, 37,000 hospitalisations and 1,500 deaths from the flu so far this season. COVID-19 cases are also rising, with higher levels of the virus detected in wastewater and an increase in emergency visits.

RSV is also a growing concern, especially among young children and older adults. The CDC has reported rising hospitalisations in both groups, with some areas seeing more severe cases.

