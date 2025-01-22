The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has reached a significant milestone in its Gaganyaan mission, marking India’s first initiative into human spaceflight. On January 21, 2025, the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) dispatched the Crew Module, equipped with an advanced propulsion system, to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

This uncrewed mission serves as a precursor to sending astronauts into space, ensuring the spacecraft’s systems are fully validated before human deployment.

The Crew Module Propulsion System (CMPS) features a bi-propellant Reaction Control System (RCS) for controlling the module along pitch, yaw, and roll axes. The system is active during the descent and re-entry phases until the parachute-based deceleration system is deployed.

It uses 12 thrusters, each producing 100N thrust, alongside high-pressure gas bottles and a propellant feed mechanism.

According to ISRO, “This system employs 12 100N thrusters, pressurisation system with high-pressure gas bottles and the propellant feed system along with the associated fluid control components.”

Pioneering space exploration

The Gaganyaan mission not only symbolises India’s ambitions in space exploration but also underscores its commitment to advancing technology.

Uprighting system and next steps

Adding to its safety features, the Crew Module Uprighting System (CMUS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ensures the module lands upright after splashdown. The module will now undergo further integration, including avionics assembly and electrical testing at VSSC, before moving to the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru for final orbital integration.

