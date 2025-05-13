Indian scientists have discovered a whole range of bacteria that can survive in space. These novel organisms were found to be residing inside cleanrooms associated with NASA space missions. The discovery is extremely significant, considering space agencies across the world are trying to send humans to the Moon and even Mars.

Scientists in India, along with those at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and institutes in Saudi Arabia, found 26 such species of bacteria with genetic traits that help them become resilient to the harsh environments of space.

The discovery of these novel bacteria and their importance in space missions have been detailed in a study published in the journal Microbiome.

Spacecraft cleanrooms contaminated with bacteria

The researchers noted that the cleanrooms where spacecraft are assembled aren't immune to all kinds of organisms. While they are built to keep out dust and microorganisms and have tightly regulated airflow, temperature, and humidity that inhibit microbial survival, there are some bacteria that still manage to thrive here.

They found that certain microorganisms, known as extremophiles, thrive in such environments. There is a risk that these extremophiles can spill into space and manage to survive in the extreme, radiation-filled environment.

"Our study aimed to understand the risk of extremophiles being transferred in space missions and to identify which microorganisms might survive the harsh conditions of space," lead author Professor Alexandre Rosado of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) explained.

He asserts that the finding will help "monitor the risk of microbial contamination and safeguarding against unintentional colonization of exploring planets."

Some bacteria could repair themselves

The scientists analysed the microorganisms found growing in the NASA cleanrooms. Most of the species possessed genes that made them resilient to decontamination and radiation. Another shocking aspect about them was their ability to repair and detoxify, further increasing their chances of survival.

"Some of the discovered genes were associated with DNA repair, the detoxification of harmful molecules, and improved metabolism," the study stated.

Scientists fear that human exploration of other planets and the Moon can inadvertently cause bacteria and other organisms to spread there, contaminating the cosmic bodies that can spiral into a whole new problem.

However, the pro of these bacteria is that NASA can use them to understand the type of organisms humans might encounter during their space travel.