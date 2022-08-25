Apple to launch iPhone 14 series on September 7. Here’s all you need to know

Apple will hold its annual marquee event on September 7 where the tech giant is expected to launch the iPhone 14 lineup and its next slate of smartwatches.

The tech company will be hosting the event in-person at the Steve Jobs Theatre at its headquarters in Cupertino, California. It starts at 10 a.m. local time. It will also be live-streamed on Apple’s website, continuing its approach since the pandemic began.

There are reports that Apple might also announce new Apple Watch and AirPods models at the event. It is also reportedly developing new Mac and iPad models as well, but it will be announced at a separate event in October.

But the main attraction of the event is the highly-anticipated iPhone 14 which will be released in four models. This time, it has decided to ditch its mini version, and will start with the normal iPhone 14, and the top-tier being iPhone 14 Pro Max.

While the Pro models of iPhone 14 will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro models will be powered by A15 chipset.

According to reports, the new devices are being equipped with improved cameras, and the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro versions could have a smaller pill-shaped cutout on the top of the device’s display, compared to the “notch” that current iPhones have. It will also reportedly include always-on displays.

However, it is difficult to speculate on the starting price of the new iPhone, there are expectations that Apple might increase the prices amid supply chain uncertainty and high inflation.

Apart from that, Apple is expected to unveil the new version of iOS for iPhones after its September event. This year, the iOS is tipped to include the ability to customise the phone’s lock screen and the ability to unsend or edit iMessages.

