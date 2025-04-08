Artificial Intelligence is turning the internet into a weird place, with the technology being used for all sorts of things. Several of these activities linked to AI can be clearly termed as creepy and dangerous. A website is using AI to collate all your photos from the internet and even tell you the places where they were posted. It shows when the pictures were posted, and netizens are now calling it "creepy" and the "most disturbing website on the internet".

The site called PimEyes uses AI to hunt down every single photo of you ever posted on the internet. This mainly includes pictures posted on social media. To see your photos, you need to upload any picture of yourself and the website will search and fetch all the photos. There is room for error and it can sometimes also show photos of other people who closely resemble you. It can identify a younger version of the user and pull up years-old photos.

When Orkut and MySpace ruled

The World Wide web has been here for decades now. Social media took off with platforms like Yahoo Messenger and Hotmail before fully diversifying into sites that solely worked to connect people. This includes MySpace, Orkut, Facebook and many other social media platforms.

Several people got onto most of these sites but, over time moved onto other platforms and have probably forgotten about the older ones. This is where the website PimEyes can come in handy.

Every picture of you posted on any of these places can be fetched by the AI-based website PimEyes, letting you know about your digital presence. An upgraded version provides the user with links to each place the pictures appeared.

People react to PimEyes

Netizens have mixed views about the website. While some say it is a good way to know where your pictures have been used without your knowledge, others think it is "disturbing" and a "stalker's dream."

Further, Gen Z are creeped out to see photos of themselves from when they were young, as some of them show them in embarrassing situations. This is one reason why parents are discouraged from uploading their kids' photos on social media, as they can haunt them for life.