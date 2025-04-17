Two hundred and fifty satellites stacked like pancakes on top of each other on a "launch bus" will soon be launched into space by a California-based company called SpinLaunch. This method doesn't require booster rockets and is environmentally friendly since greenhouse gas emissions are zero. With this innovative way to launch satellites, it is looking to compete with Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The flattened “microsatellites” will be launched into low-Earth orbit (LEO) using a giant centrifugal cannon and will be the first to simultaneously send so many satellites into space. The cannon accelerates spacecraft at incredible speeds.

SpinLaunch's Meridian Space constellation is gearing up to launch the first batch of pancake-like satellites as soon as next year. These microsatellites are 7.5 feet wide and weigh approximately 70 kg. The satellites will be put on top of one another like pancakes in a “launch bus", which will make them much lighter.

Spinning arms launch satellites at 8,046 km/hr

The process involves a vacuum-sealed chamber and spinning arms that accelerate payloads. The objects are spun at a speed of 8,046 km/hr and subject to forces as high as 10,000 Gs before being fired into the upper atmosphere. The Suborbital Accelerator was last used to launch 10 rockets into suborbital flight from New Mexico.

The main advantage of this launch method is that it will prove cheaper than the current ones and doesn't harm the environment. The monetary matter will improve in the future, the company has predicted, saying that missions could cost between $1,250 and $2,500 per kilogram. This is less than half the cost of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets.

Besides, it is more sustainable since no booster rockets are involved and there are no greenhouse gas emissions. This would also tackle the issue of space debris, a matter that has become a major concern in the past few years.

The company plans on expanding using a larger Orbital Accelerator, which could see up to five commercial payloads being launched into space daily. However, the sheer number can raise the risk of crashes in orbit.