Palaeontologists have uncovered a remarkably well-preserved 15-million-year-old fish fossil in McGraths Flat, a fossil-rich site in Australia’s arid grasslands. This site, known for its exceptional fossil preservation, has yielded a new species named Ferruaspis brocksi. The discovery sheds light on the evolution of freshwater fish in Australia.

A rare and surprising find

McGraths Flat is known for preserving fossils with amazing detail. Until now, only plants and insects were found there. The discovery of this fish was unexpected and gives new insights into Australia’s ancient freshwater life. The research has been published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

Jochen Brocks, who found the fossil, said, "This little fish is one of the most beautiful fossils I've found at McGraths Flat, and finding the first vertebrate among the abundant plant and insect fossils was a real surprise."

A peek into its life

By studying its stomach, scientists learned that F. brocksi fed on insect larvae, small shellfish, and other invertebrates. One fossil even had a tiny parasite, a juvenile freshwater mussel, attached to its tail—showing how these ancient creatures interacted in their environment.

A glimpse into the past

Fossils from McGraths Flat date back 11 to 16 million years, showing that the region was once a lush rainforest. "They prove that the area was once a temperate, wet rainforest and that life was rich and abundant in the Central Tablelands,” said lead researcher Matthew McCurry.

Scientists recreate the fish’s colour

Using a powerful microscope, researchers identified tiny structures in the fossil’s skin that reveal its original colours. The fish had a dark back, a lighter belly, and two dark stripes along its body—similar to many fish today.