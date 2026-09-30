/US nuclear double standard? Trump’s ‘friend’ Kim exposes the Iran contradiction

One country has nuclear weapons. Another is told it must never have them. One leader faces pressure and military confrontation. The other is called a “friend.”

Donald Trump has once again put the contradictions of American nuclear diplomacy under the spotlight.

Asked why North Korea can possess nuclear weapons while Iran cannot, the US president offered an extraordinary response.

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Trump blamed previous American presidents for failing to stop Pyongyang's nuclear programme before turning to his personal relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“He happens to be a friend of mine,” Trump said, adding that Kim likes and respects him. Trump acknowledged that North Korea possesses a “pretty large” nuclear capability, although one smaller than that of the United States.

The contrast is difficult to ignore.

Trump has maintained an uncompromising position that Iran must not acquire a nuclear weapon. Tehran, meanwhile, has consistently denied that it seeks one.

North Korea presents the opposite reality: it already possesses nuclear weapons.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back recently estimated Pyongyang's arsenal at between 80 and 120 nuclear warheads. Trump himself previously put the figure at 57. Whatever the precise number, North Korea is no longer merely suspected of pursuing a bomb; it is an established nuclear-armed state.

And therein lies Washington's uncomfortable dilemma.

Is American nuclear policy based on principle — or on the realities created once a country successfully crosses the nuclear threshold?

Friendship is not a nuclear doctrine

There is an important distinction that cannot be ignored.

Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, under which it has committed not to acquire nuclear weapons. North Korea withdrew from the treaty in 2003 and subsequently conducted nuclear tests.

Washington therefore confronts two very different nuclear realities.

But Trump's explanation was striking because instead of focusing primarily on treaties, proliferation law or regional security, he repeatedly invoked his relationship with Kim.

The president has argued that getting along with the North Korean leader is an asset rather than a weakness. He has also said North Korea should never have been allowed to obtain nuclear weapons in the first place.

That may explain Trump's diplomacy.

It does not eliminate the larger question.

If possessing nuclear weapons eventually forces Washington to accept a country as a nuclear reality, while countries that have not crossed that threshold remain vulnerable to overwhelming pressure, what message does that send to other governments contemplating their own security?

The danger is obvious.

A non-proliferation strategy must convince countries that not building nuclear weapons makes them safer, not that possessing them eventually earns greater strategic caution from Washington.

From ‘fire and fury’ to friendship

Trump's relationship with Kim has itself undergone an extraordinary transformation.

During his first presidency, Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” before embarking on unprecedented personal diplomacy with Kim.

The two men subsequently met three times — Singapore in 2018, Hanoi in 2019 and the Korean Demilitarised Zone later that year.

Yet those meetings failed to produce an agreement eliminating North Korea's nuclear arsenal. Pyongyang's capabilities have instead expanded substantially since their first summit.

Trump nevertheless continues to argue that his personal relationship with Kim reduces the danger.

That creates another uncomfortable contrast with Iran.

The same American president who presents personal diplomacy as a mechanism for managing an already nuclear-armed North Korea has pursued a dramatically harder approach towards preventing Iran from ever reaching that position.

Strategically, Washington can argue that prevention is easier than disarmament.

Politically, however, the optics are considerably harder.

The nuclear club’s uncomfortable truth

This debate extends beyond Trump.

The global nuclear order has always contained contradictions.

The United States, Russia, China, France and Britain are recognised nuclear-weapon states under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons outside that framework. Israel maintains a policy of nuclear ambiguity. North Korea withdrew from the NPT and built its arsenal.

Iran remains inside the treaty framework while facing intense international scrutiny over its nuclear activities.

That does not make every nuclear programme equivalent. Their histories, treaty obligations, security environments and relationships with the international community differ significantly.

But Trump's latest remarks expose the fundamental challenge confronting global non-proliferation:

What happens after deterrence succeeds?

Once a state possesses a credible nuclear arsenal, the cost of forcing it to surrender those weapons becomes dramatically higher.

North Korea may be the clearest example.

Washington spent decades demanding denuclearisation. Today, Trump is publicly acknowledging Kim's nuclear capacity while arguing that his personal relationship can keep the situation under control.

For Iran — and indeed every country watching — that distinction matters.

Because the lesson emerging from the world's nuclear confrontations cannot be allowed to become this:

Build the bomb and eventually the world learns to live with you. Don't build it, and the world retains the option of stopping you.

That would not strengthen nuclear non-proliferation.