/SCO Summit: India’s multi-aligned foreign policy positions it at centre of global peace efforts | Race to Power

Major global powers assembled in Bishkek for the SCO Summit. The focus remained on the forum’s stance on wars in Ukraine and Iran.

One of the most important statements on this front came from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a bilateral meeting with Russian president on the sidelines of SCO, Indian Prime Minister said world must move from endless war to end of war.

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In a bilateral meeting with Iran's President, Masoud Pezeshkian, PM Modi reiterated India’s support for all peace efforts.

He urged Tehran to ensure peace and freedom of navigation.

On the other hand, Pezeshkian asked Indian PM to use extensive contacts to help the dialogue process.

Western leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, previously praised Modi's stance that today's era is not of war.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has also previously urged PM Modi to help end the war.

The SCO Summit has once again sparked diplomatic discussions regarding India's potential role in advancing peace efforts on both Ukraine and Iran fronts.

New Delhi's multi-aligned foreign policy gives it a unique position in steering through the era of global polarisation.

From Israel to Iran and from US to China and Russia, India has maintained critical diplomatic balance between different poles of emerging world order.

Moving to the SCO roundtable, Indian Prime Minister defined three main pillars of SCO – security, connectivity and opportunity.

He stressed on the need for zero tolerance towards terrorism and also emphasized that there should be no double standards in fight against terrorism.

The final declaration of the summit mentioned the exact verbatim.

In the Bishkek declaration, member states strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and emphasized that double standards in the fight against terrorism are unacceptable.

The SCO also called on the international community to combat terrorism, including the cross-border movement of terrorists.

During the summit, several power dynamics were also at play.

As leaders posed for a family photo, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin walked up to PM Modi, all three leaders had a brief chat and then took position on the podium.

As all the leaders were interacting with each other, Pakistan's Prime Minister had an awkward moment.

He was seen walking to the podium without interacting with anyone.

Later Pakistan Prime Minister's X account posted a cropped picture showing him at the centre of the SCO family picture.

In order to make Shehbaz Sharif a central figure, his office had to crop out half of the picture, leaving out leaders including Indian Prime Minister Modi and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

From international issues to diplomatic power play, SCO 2026 emerged as a platform of convergence despite differences.