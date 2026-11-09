/NVIDIA spy row: Trump defends Jensen Huang as Rubio declines comment on China espionage allegations | Race To Power

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing mounting scrutiny over an alleged Chinese intelligence operation, raising questions about national security and America's dominance in the global artificial intelligence race.

The controversy erupted after reports alleged that Huang had maintained an intimate relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Mega speed International, whom US intelligence officials reportedly identified as a Chinese intelligence asset.

Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues. Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its chief executive was targeted by foreign intelligence.

The company insists it has no reason to believe its secrets or American national security were compromised.

Trump Defends Huang, Rubio Remains Tight-Lipped

US President Donald Trump has publicly defended the Nvidia chief, describing him as an honourable man who has made significant contributions to America.

"I think he's an honorable guy," Trump told reporters on Sunday, adding that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country."

Trump acknowledged he had not discussed the allegations with Huang and suggested the executive deserved an opportunity to explain himself.

But Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a markedly different response.

Asked about the controversy before departing for a G7 meeting in Paris, Rubio said: "I just can't comment because of the nature of it."

He also declined to discuss Nvidia's internal corporate investigation.

The contrasting responses come amid reports that senior American officials had received intelligence warnings about the suspected operation months earlier.

China Rejects Allegations as AI Rivalry Intensifies

Beijing has dismissed the espionage allegations as groundless speculation and slander.

Meanwhile, Megaspeed has faced scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Chinese companies obtain advanced Nvidia chips restricted under American export controls.

Huang has previously advocated maintaining access to China's technology market, arguing that sweeping restrictions could accelerate Beijing's domestic semiconductor development.

The controversy comes as Washington and Beijing compete for technological supremacy, with Nvidia's advanced processors central to the development of artificial intelligence.

US lawmakers are demanding answers about the company's security safeguards, while investors are watching for potential consequences for Huang's leadership.

For Nvidia, the question now extends beyond its chief executive's personal conduct: could a suspected intelligence operation have threatened America's most strategically important AI technology?