/Israel voted, Netanyahu survived, but who really won? | The Verdict

Israel has voted. Benjamin Netanyahu has survived another election. But the country's political future remains deeply uncertain.

The final count from Tuesday's parliamentary election has delivered a fragmented Knesset, with Netanyahu's right-wing bloc securing 53 seats, eight short of the 61 required for a majority.

Gadi Eisenkot's opposition bloc has 48 seats, while Arab-led parties have made historic gains, securing 19.

The arithmetic is straightforward. The politics are anything but.

Netanyahu's Likud remains the largest individual party, but his existing coalition no longer commands a parliamentary majority.

And that raises an uncomfortable question: can Israel's longest-serving prime minister build another government without abandoning some of his political allies or persuading his rivals to join him?

The unprecedented showing by Arab-led parties has complicated that calculation.

Their parliamentary strength could provide the opposition with a path to power. But cooperation between Jewish opposition parties and Arab-led factions remains politically contentious.

Netanyahu has warned against such an arrangement, while his critics accuse him of attempting to delegitimise Arab political participation.

Meanwhile, allegations of election interference have further inflamed tensions. Israeli election authorities have stressed that the ongoing investigation does not affect the final vote count.

President Isaac Herzog must now oversee consultations aimed at identifying a candidate capable of forming a government.

A unity government, an opposition arrangement supported by Arab parties, or prolonged negotiations ending in another election all remain possible.

The implications extend beyond Israel. Gaza's future, tensions with Iran, relations with Washington and the broader regional security landscape could all be affected by the direction of Israel's next government.

For Netanyahu, remaining in office is not the same as securing another governing mandate. For Eisenkot, opposing Netanyahu is easier than assembling a workable coalition. And for Arab-led parties, historic electoral representation has created an opportunity whose political consequences remain uncertain.