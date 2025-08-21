Add as a preferred source on Google

Watch | Massive fire at fireworks factory triggers blasts in Karachi, at least 10 injured

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Aug 21, 2025, 18:12 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2025, 18:12 IST
Story highlights

A huge fire at a fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, caused multiple explosions, injuring at least 10 people. Blasts shattered windows, and thick smoke spread panic in the area.

A massive fire tore through a fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Thursday, sparking multiple explosions and leaving at least 10 people injured.

Blasts shatter windows and spread panic

Thick smoke could be seen rising from several kilometres away as the fire quickly engulfed the factory. The powerful blasts shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings, injuring residents and people passing by.

Rescue teams rush to the scene

Rescue workers, police, and firefighters reached the site within minutes and began efforts to douse the flames. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Cause of fire still unknown

The area has been sealed off as firefighting operations continue. Authorities have yet to confirm what caused the fire that triggeredtheexplosions.

About the Author

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics.

