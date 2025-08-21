/Watch | Massive fire at fireworks factory triggers blasts in Karachi, at least 10 injured

A massive fire tore through a fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Thursday, sparking multiple explosions and leaving at least 10 people injured.

Blasts shatter windows and spread panic

Thick smoke could be seen rising from several kilometres away as the fire quickly engulfed the factory. The powerful blasts shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings, injuring residents and people passing by.

Rescue teams rush to the scene

Rescue workers, police, and firefighters reached the site within minutes and began efforts to douse the flames. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Cause of fire still unknown