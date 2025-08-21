/Watch | Massive fire at fireworks factory triggers blasts in Karachi, at least 10 injured

A huge fire at a fireworks factory near MA Jinnah Road, Karachi, caused multiple explosions, injuring at least 10 people. Blasts shattered windows, and thick smoke spread panic in the area.
Thick smoke could be seen rising from several kilometres away as the fire quickly engulfed the factory. The powerful blasts shattered the glass windows of nearby buildings, injuring residents and people passing by.
Rescue workers, police, and firefighters reached the site within minutes and began efforts to douse the flames. The injured were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The area has been sealed off as firefighting operations continue. Authorities have yet to confirm what caused the fire that triggeredtheexplosions.