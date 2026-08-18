/Pakistan Supreme Court allows former PM Imran Khan to be shifted to hospital from jail

In a big decision, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday (Aug 18) that former Prime Minister Imran Khan ​will be moved to hospital from jail. The Supreme Court decision was announced by Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. This was a longstanding demand of his party and family, who had raised concerns about his health. Cricketer-turned-politician Khan, 73, has been in jail since August ​2023, following his ouster in 2022. Khan's spokesperson Naeem Haider Panjutha said on X that the court has directed Khan be moved to Shifa ‌International ⁠Hospital within 48 hours and remain there until September 16.

"It's a very welcome order and we wish it had happened sooner so his eye and general health would not have deteriorated this much," ​PTI spokesperson Zulfikar Bukhari said. "He should remain in hospital until all ​doctors are satisfied," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Khan faces several cases and has been convicted in five major cases. Of these, two convictions have been overturned — the Cipher case and the Iddat marriage case. One conviction, the original Toshakhana case, has been suspended, while two convictions remain active: the Toshakhana-II case and the Al-Qadir Trust case. Khan has maintained that cases against him are “politically driven.”

The latest report also comes after former Pakistan president Arif Alvi also said that Khan’s medical reports were “alarming”, citing concerns over anxiety, palpitations and high blood pressure. In a post on X, Alvi said, “Imran Khan’s medical reports are alarming. I have gone through them with several specialists, and I am writing this in plain language so every Pakistani can understand exactly what is happening.” Alvi said the issues that concerned him most were Khan’s “anxiety and stress levels”, “palpitations,” and “high blood pressure.”