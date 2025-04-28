Fourty eight hours after the Pahalgam terror attack, speculation is rife that Pakistan army chief Gen Asim Munir and his family have fled the country. It is believed that Chief of the Army Staff Munir, DG ISPR Lt Gen Asim Malik and CJCSC Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza have left Pakistan and have relocated to the United Kingdom and US' New Jersey. It is said that the families used private jets to reach their destination.

These speculations have come after India has imposed strict norms on Pakistan and Pakistani nationals in the country following the dastardly attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadows that claimed at least 26 lives. Initially, Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) offshoot The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility, and days later they shook their hands off, saying it wasn't them and were victims of 'hacking'.

The statement they issued read, "The Resistance Front (TRF) unequivocally denies any involvement in the Pahalgam incident. Any attribution of this act to TRF is false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance. Shortly after the attack in Pahalgam, a brief and unauthorised message was posted from one of our digital platforms."



Gen Munir's disappearance from the public eye has gotten social media speculating about the matter; platforms have been abuzz with theories and more. Time will tell what has transpired and if the Pak Chief Army Staff has gone into hiding.

Social media reacts:

Where is Asim Munir? A week ago, he was full of chest-thumping bravado — now he’s nowhere to be seen.



He hasn’t made a peep since the terrorist attack in Kashmir.



PTI this is the best opportunity to #FreeImranKhan pic.twitter.com/WBNLZad2We — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) April 27, 2025

😂😂😂😂Asim Munir has fled the country.😂😂😂😂😂 When trouble comes, the rich will be the first to flee. — Oshan (@oshanreddevil5) April 28, 2025

On Tuesday (Apr 22), Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in an interview to news outlet Sky News, said, 'Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist' on their soil and to validate his claims, he added, 'it's extinct.'

In an attempt to validate, the Pak defence minister said, "Lashkar-e-Taiba doesn't exist in Pakistan anymore; it is extinct. If the parent organisation does not exist, how can the offshoot (The Resistance Front) take birth here?"