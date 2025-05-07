Just hours after India carried out Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan, and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Islamabad says it is ready to 'wrap up' tensions and that it 'all depends' on India.

This comes as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). During the over two-hour-long meeting, it was reportedly decided that Sharif will take the parliament into confidence and take the parliamentarians and the nation into confidence. He is scheduled to address Pakistani citizens in the afternoon.

Pakistan ready to wrap up tensions with India: Khwaja Asif

Talking to Bloomberg TV, Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, on Wednesday (May 7), said his country was prepared to wrap up tensions with India.

"We have been saying all along in the last fortnight that we'll never initiate anything hostile towards India. But if we're attacked, we'll respond. If India backs down, we will definitely wrap up this tension".

Khwaja Asif's statement comes as, during the night of May 6-7, Pakistan, for the 13th time in a row, violated the ceasefire along the LoC (Line of Control). The latest ceasefire, as per information obtained by WION's J&K correspondent Idrees Lone, claimed the lives of at least eight people while injuring at least 28 others.

When asked about the possibility of diplomatic talks with India, the Pakistani defence minister said he was not aware of any such potential engagements. A video of this interaction is being widely shared on social media. Watch it here: