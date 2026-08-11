/British national allegedly shot dead in PoK clashes, family says 'he was not part of protest'

A British national was allegedly shot dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during clashes between security forces and protesters this week. The cases were reported by the Guardian as it highlight how the unrest in the PoK region has affected British nationals with family links to the area. The man has been identified by Mohammad Akhtar, a 50-year-old resident of Peterborough, who was in Kotli when violence broke out on June 9. His family said that he was not participating in the protests and was staying near the area where demonstrations were taking place.

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According to his cousin Mohammad Saad who spoke to the Guardian, Pakistani security forces opened fire on a gathering of protesters demanding economic and electoral reforms. "He wasn't taking part in protests but the demonstrations were happening close to his house. There was firing by the forces that day and he was hit by a stray bullet. There was a bullet wound on the side of his chest," said Saad, adding that Akhtar's children decided not to pursue the matter with British authorities. The family was unable to get a police complaint registered in PoK and feared that drawing attention to the case could put them at further risk, Saad added.

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The unrest has centred on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil society group that launched protests demanding reforms in PoK months before voting began in the region on July 27. Pakistan has declared JAAC a terrorist organisation and imposed a communications blackout in the region since June 5.

Security forces have been accused of killing at least 30 people during last month's demonstrations. The Pakistani government has rejected the allegations.

JAAC has accused Islamabad of trying to crush dissent and said scores of its supporters have been detained. The group has described the elections as a "sham", being held “at gunpoint.”

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