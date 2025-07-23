A video of the murder of a couple in the southwestern province of Balochistan by a group of men has gone viral on social media. Pakistani authorities have arrested at least 13 individuals, including a tribal leader, in what is being called a case of honour killing. In the video, the couple surrounded by men in the mountainous terrain of Balochistan are seen forced out of a vehicle at gunpoint. They are then shot dead at close range. As per reports, the man and the woman were having an affair, which led to an alleged honour killing by members of their families and the tribe. Police are investigating the matter and a local court has ordered that the bodies be exhumed for autopsy.

What is in the video and what the FIR says?

According to The Guardian, the people in the video speak in the local Brahavi language. The woman is handed a copy of the Qur’an. Then the woman says to the man, “Come, walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.” He follows her for a few steps before she adds, “You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that.” The meaning of her final statement remains unclear. The man then raises a pistol as she turns her back to him and shoots her dead. The video then cuts to a bloodied man lying near the woman’s body. Several men are seen shooting at the couple’s bloodied bodies as they lie motionless.

The first information report(FIR) in the case identifies the man as Ehsan Ullah and the woman as Bano Bibi. Some reports also claimed that they were married and their relationship came into the public eye in May this year. The undated video is said to be from May. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video. As per the FIR, the couple was allegedly brought before local tribal leader Sardar Sherbaz Khan, who declared them guilty of engaging in an “immoral relationship” and ordered that they be killed.

What Balochistan police and CM said about the case?

Balochistan police official Syed Suboor Agha told media that they are investigating the matter and are likely to make more arrests, including Bano’s brother, who is suspected of the murders and “is still at large”. “The police have identified a number of people in the video,” provincial police chief Mozzam Jah Anssri added. Meanwhile, Balochistan’s chief minister, Sarfaraz Bugti, said the tribal council had accused the victims of having an illicit affair. Bugti added that both the man and the woman were married to other people and had several children from those marriages, contradicting earlier reports that they had recently married each other against their families’ wishes.

Honour killings in Pakistan