/'Inhumane treatment, no basic rights': Former Pak PM Imran Khan says Asim Munir should be blamed if anything happens to him

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (July 16) warned his party members to hold Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir accountable if anything happens to him in prison. Khan has been incarcerated for almost two years after being charged in multiple cases. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were facing inhumane treatment in jail, Khan wrote in a post on X.

"Even the television in her cell has been turned off. All basic human and legal rights have been suspended for both of us," he wrote. Imran Khan further claimed that a jail superintendent and a colonel were acting “on the orders of Asim Munir.”

The former prime minister asked his party members to hold Asim Munir responsible if anything happens to him in jail. He said that he is being treated worse than convicted terrorists, while claiming that a military officer serving a sentence for murder was enjoying VIP treatment in jail.

“Meanwhile, I am subjected to relentless abuse. But no matter what they do, I have never bowed before oppression, and I never will," he wrote.

"I give clear instructions to my party — if anything happens to me in jail, Asim Munir must be held accountable," he said, adding, "I am ready to spend my life in jail, but I will never bow to tyranny.”

A personal grudge?

Imran Khan further explained how Bushra Bibi came into the picture and why Munir will be held responsible. He repeated a past claim that Pakistan's army chief's actions began due to a "personal grudge".

He said that Munir tried to send a message to Bushra Bibi through PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari while being removed as ISIS chief during Khan's tenure. "She firmly refused to meet. Since then, the targeting of Bushra Bibi has been a way to emotionally break me,” he added.