A Ticking Time Bomb at India's Eastern Border!

Advertisment

India's ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy amid instable neighbours has always demanded deft diplomacy with strong posturing. While the global spotlight often falls on the India-China or India-Pakistan dynamics, a deeply concerning transformation is underway in Bangladesh that deserves immediate attention. An unelected government, rising Islamic radicalisation, overtures to potential adversaries like China and Pakistan, and growing anti-India rhetoric pose a combined threat, too serious to be allowed to persist. These developments are particularly dangerous due to Bangladesh's proximity to India's sensitive "Chicken's Neck" corridor and the vulnerable northeastern states.

In this increasingly complex geopolitical landscape, India's traditional approach of strategic patience towards instable neighbours like Maldives, may no longer be adequate in case of Bangladesh. The time has come for a recalibrated, proactive response in all domains, that sends a strong signal of India's resolve and readiness to protect its national interests, before its too late and costly to do so.

The Rise of Radicalisation and Erosion of Secular Values

Advertisment

Bangladesh, once envisioned by its founding leaders as a secular democracy, is gradually drifting towards Islamic fundamentalism. Minority communities, particularly Hindus and Buddhists, have faced increasing persecution, violence, and displacement. The ruling regime, lacking electoral legitimacy and public trust, has resorted to appeasing extremist elements to retain control. This dangerous lurch threatens not just Bangladesh's internal stability but also poses a grave risk to India's border regions, which have historically been affected by cross-border infiltration and extremist influences. The situation is therefore growing beyond "Internal Affairs of Bangladesh".

Geopolitical Shifts: Cosying Up to China and Pakistan

Perhaps more concerning is Bangladesh's growing closeness to China and Pakistan. Recent invitations to Chinese naval forces to operate in the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh's claiming to be ‘Guardian of the Indian Ocean’, and its assertion that India's Northeast is effectively landlocked—all signal a strategic pivot that is deeply inimical to India's interests. These moves could allow adversarial forces to encircle India and weaken its influence in its own backyard.

Advertisment

This pivot coincides with shifting global dynamics. Earlier, the Biden administration provided diplomatic support to Dhaka. However, with the changing political winds in Washington and the possibility of a less sympathetic Trump-led U.S. government returning, Bangladesh appears to be hedging its bets by drawing closer to Beijing. The imposition of recent U.S. tariffs and sanctions has only accelerated this drift. Yunus also finds engagement with Pakistan quite comforting with high level diplomatic exchanges on the horizon.

Strategic Sensitivity of the Chicken's Neck Corridor

Bangladesh's location next to the Siliguri Corridor—familiarly known as the "Chicken's Neck"—is of monumental strategic importance. This narrow stretch connects mainland India to its North-eastern states. Any disruption or instability in this corridor could hamper India’s ability to secure and supply its North-eastern region; hence, should be a red line for New Delhi.

In a worrying development, Bangladesh is reportedly planning to construct a military airstrip in Lalmonirhat, a district that lies perilously close to the Chicken’s Neck corridor. According to media reports, the airstrip—under the guise of civilian development—could be used for military logistics, surveillance, or worse, in collaboration with China. This airstrip is a clear strategic signal and must be taken seriously.

Similarly, China’s increasing presence in the region is now physically manifesting through major infrastructure investments like Teesta project being preferred for Chinese collaboration. The modernization of the Chittagong Port with Chinese assistance is not just an economic project—it’s a geopolitical manoeuvre. Chittagong could serve as a logistical base for Chinese naval operations in the Bay of Bengal, mirroring similar patterns in Gwadar (Pakistan) and Hambantota (Sri Lanka). These developments inch China ever closer to India’s maritime sphere of influence and must be viewed as part of a larger strategy of encirclement through ‘String of Pearls’.

Recommended Proactive Measures

India must urgently move from a passive to an assertive posture to address these escalating threats. Some actionable strategies include:

Military Drills and Strategic Posturing: Although Indian military deployment in Chicken Neck area is very strong, there may be need to conduct of regular and visible military exercises like ‘Devil Strike’ around the Chicken's Neck and in the North-eastern states, ending up with large scale offensive posture. This will reinforce India's preparedness and demonstrate its intention, capability and resolve to defend its security interest beyond its border, in case it becomes inescapable.

Maritime Presence in Bay of Bengal: India should intensify its naval operations South of Bangladesh and military drills North of Chittagong. Joint drills with like-minded navies (such as Japan, Australia, and the U.S.) will also serve to counter China's growing maritime footprint.

Diplomatic Signalling: India should leverage its regional and international alliances to spotlight the radicalization and democratic erosion in Bangladesh. A coordinated diplomatic campaign can isolate Dhaka diplomatically and force it for early elections.

Cease Aid and Economic Support: Having terminated the transhipment facilities to Bangladesh from India, India must suspend economic aid, material aid and concessional benefits to Bangladesh. Visa restrictions too can send a clear message that anti-India activities will come with heavy cost.

Intelligence and Counter-Insurgency Readiness: Enhanced surveillance and intelligence gathering along the border are critical. India must be ready to pre-empt cross-border operations, in case Bangladesh continues on the path to harm Indian security interests. The ideas of ‘Greater Meghalaya’ or ‘Greater Tripura’ to include Rangpur and Chittagong can be a good theme to go by.

Support for Democratic Movements: While avoiding overt interference, India can quietly support democratic and civil rights movements within Bangladesh. An accountable, democratically elected government in Dhaka is in India's best long-term interest, and India should continue to raise this pitch in all international forums.

Leverage Regional Institutions: Utilise platforms like BIMSTEC and SAARC to highlight Bangladesh's destabilizing actions. This can create peer pressure and promote accountability.

Strengthen Northeast States: Investments in infrastructure, economic development, and cultural connectivity in the Northeast will reduce vulnerabilities and increase integration with the Indian mainstream. There is an immediate need to construct underground road and rail communication in Chicken Neck area, to create alternatives for existing surface communication there.

The Cost of Complacency

If India continues to rely solely on patience and diplomacy without displaying strength, it may find itself cornered in a hostile strategic environment. A radicalized, China-aligned Bangladesh can serve as a launching pad for subversion and encirclement. The threats are not just theoretical; they have practical, real-time implications for border management, counter-terrorism, and internal security.

History offers lessons: India's initial hesitation in responding to threats from other neighbours has sometimes led to long-term strategic disadvantages. Bangladesh, given its location and internal volatility, presents a unique and urgent challenge with Yunus in a hurry to start some projects by China.

A Strategic Wake-Up Call

India's relationship with Bangladesh is at a crossroads. The choices made today will shape regional stability for years to come. While continued dialogue and diplomacy should remain tools in India's arsenal, they must be backed by decisive action and hard power posturing. The message has to be clear- ‘Attempt to threaten Chicken’s Neck or Northeast India can lead to losing Rangpur salient and Chittagong for Bangladesh’. If Ukraine is redline for Russia, these regions are no less important to India.

The writing on the wall is clear: The time to act is now.

Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.