/Trump, Netanyahu, and the Iran-Israel inferno: Can the strongman duo end the war—or ignite a bigger one?

After a week of relentless strikes and counter-strikes, the Iran–Israel conflict has escalated from covert proxy warfare to overt, devastating kinetic operations. Israel’s aggressive aerial campaign has directly targeted the heart of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure—striking Natanz, Fordow, and military sites near Tehran—eliminating key nuclear scientists and IRGC commanders, crippling air defence assets, and establishing air superiority for future punitive operations.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks (including hypersonic variants), targeting Israeli cities, military and intelligence installations, and economic infrastructure. These responses, while demonstrating Tehran’s resolve, have largely been intercepted by Israel’s layered air defence, bolstered by U.S. and allied support.

The spectre of regional escalation, nuclear fallout, and possible American military intervention has cast a dark shadow over the Middle East. Global markets have been rattled, and the world watches closely—especially with Donald Trump stepping into the spotlight with threats of “unconditional surrender” from Iran (Dismissed by Khomeini) and ambitions to reassert U.S. strategic dominance.

Netanyahu’s Gamble: “Think Big or Go Home”

Israel’s Strategic Aim: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s overarching goal is to decisively degrade Iran’s nuclear and military capability, dismantle its command structures, re-establish deterrence, and reap domestic political dividends. His extended strategic intent, it seems, also includes pushing for regime change, evidenced by open threats to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Israel’s Strategy: Israel’s campaign was meticulously choreographed in phases. The first targeted Iran’s proxies—Hamas and Hezbollah—through pre-emptive strikes, buffer-zone creation in Syria, and relentless cyber and covert attacks, concluding successfully by mid-2025.

The second phase began with full-scale air, cyber, and intelligence operations on Iranian soil. Fighter aircraft, missiles, and drones executed precision standoff strikes, crippling Iranian air

defences and eliminating key figures within its military and nuclear programs. Natanz and Fordow were repeatedly targeted, with visible overground damage reported.

However, the fortified underground cascade halls and deep bunkers at these sites remain intact. Without American assistance—specifically B-2 bombers and GBU-57 bunker-buster munitions—Netanyahu cannot achieve complete destruction. Thus, Trump’s entry into the fray becomes crucial.

Netanyahu’s call for Iranian citizens to overthrow their regime may prove counterproductive. Regardless of political leanings, most Iranians view both Israel and the U.S. as staunch adversaries. Bombing campaigns often consolidate nationalism rather than foster dissent. Worse, a regime collapse might pave the way for even more hardline successors.

Iran’s Riposte: Testing Resolve, Not Just Power

Iran’s Strategic Objectives: Iran’s goals are straightforward: avenge Israeli aggression, uphold regime legitimacy and national honour, maintain nuclear and military posture, and demonstrate that it cannot be coerced into submission.

Iran’s Strategy: Iran has adopted a multidimensional response: missile and drone strikes on Israeli cities, cyber operations, and limited proxy mobilisation. While some Israeli military and strategic targets were hit, Tehran suffered substantial infrastructure losses in return. Proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas, still reeling from prior Israeli offensives, have yet to contribute meaningfully.

Iran has refrained from actions that would force full-scale U.S. involvement—like closing the Strait of Hormuz or striking American bases—but continues to showcase its capacity for long-term conflict. It is also leveraging its missile capabilities, regional influence, and diplomatic ties with Russia, China, and segments of the Global South to shift the narrative in its favour and blame Israel and the U.S. for global instability, energy and economic crisis, as the world feels the ripple effects of surge in oil prices and financial uncertainty.

While maintaining retaliatory capability, Iran must navigate a precarious balance—displaying enough strength to deter aggression, yet avoiding a regional war it cannot sustain. Internally, the regime grapples with worsening sanctions, economic strain, and simmering dissent. Should Iran's survival feel threatened, it may escalate uranium enrichment further underground.

Can U.S. Intervention Tip the Balance?

The U.S. is already deeply involved—providing intelligence, air defence, logistical support, and munitions. The critical question is whether Trump will authorise direct bunker-buster strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.

Trump has redeployed U.S. military assets—carrier groups, refuelling tankers, and advanced munitions—to the region. But even these might not guarantee complete destruction of Iran’s deeply buried nuclear infrastructure. A full ground invasion—akin to Iraq or Afghanistan—would be politically toxic and strategically disastrous for the U.S.

On social media, Trump’s rhetoric has intensified: calls for “unconditional surrender,” evacuation warnings for Tehran, and veiled threats to Iran’s Supreme Leader. This may be

psychological warfare—intended to force Iran into accepting a deal that dismantles its nuclear ambitions without actual war.

However, Trump faces significant internal and external constraints. Domestically, his hawkish stance may please Republican hardliners and defence contractors, but it alienates the anti-war MAGA base. Bipartisan voices in Congress—Sanders, Kaine, Khanna—are already moving to restrict Trump’s war-making powers. Globally, even U.S. allies urge restraint, fearing Gulf destabilisation and oil market disruptions.

Will Trump Pull the Trigger?

This ambivalence defines the central question: will Trump authorise strikes?

So far, he has stopped at the brink—supplying weapons, intelligence, and air defence—but not engaging in direct attacks. His hesitation stems from uncertainty about the effectiveness of bunker-busting munitions and concerns over the geopolitical and humanitarian costs of a full-blown war.

Iran has not crossed red lines like attacking U.S. forces or closing Hormuz. This gives Trump the space to play the long game—maintain strategic pressure, demonstrate resolve, but avoid entrapment. A limited support role allows him to stay influential without being dragged into an unpopular war.

Nuclear Fallout and Global Shockwaves

Even without American strikes, sustained pressure could push Iran to double down on underground enrichment. Any successful attack on nuclear sites risks radiation leaks, regional humanitarian crises, and irreversible damage to non-proliferation frameworks like the JCPOA. It could also encourage copycat nuclear programs by other states in the region to or start a proliferation cascade.

A U.S.-led strike might also provoke regional spill over: Hezbollah entering the fray, Gulf states being pulled in, and a potential blockade of the Strait of Hormuz—which handles 20% of global oil. The shock to energy markets could fracture Western unity and allow China and Russia to dominate the narrative of Western militarism.

Endgame or Escalation?

Netanyahu appears to be enticing Trump into a legacy-defining military intervention, reminiscent of the Bush-era invasion of Iraq. Trump’s recent announcement that he will “allow two weeks of diplomacy” before deciding on military intervention may either be a countdown to escalation, or a ploy to pressure Iran diplomatically. It could also be a deception campaign to catch Tehran off guard.

Trump may seek a hybrid strategy: strong deterrence, limited military action, psychological warfare, and diplomatic coercion. Whether this will lead to a “real end” or an even bloodier beginning remains uncertain.

Conclusion: Trump’s Gamble in a War on Edge

Donald Trump stands at a critical juncture. He has postured for war, drawn rhetorical red lines, and repositioned forces. But the choice to escalate remains fraught with risks. Netanyahu is growing impatient, and Israeli munitions are being depleted. Trump's decision—whatever it may be—will define not only the outcome of this war but also his legacy in American foreign policy.

A measured role could stabilise the region; a strike could engulf it in flames. In this high-stakes theatre, Trump claims to pursue peace through strength—but may well be walking a tightrope between decisive diplomacy and catastrophic war.