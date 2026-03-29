They were there to report. They never came back

There is a line, and all of us in the business know that it exists. We go towards danger, and our job is to not be the danger. Lately, however, that line seems to be disappear. Journalists are being killed, captured, and intimidated, not as bystanders, but as inconvenient truth-tellers. Let’s stop glossing over it. This is not just a war. This is a war against the truth. Stories have been written about how many journalists have died in airstrikes while simply doing what they were sent to do: report the truth. They wore press vests. They stood in front of cameras. They clearly identified themselves. They still died.

Take the case of Fatima Ftouni, a journalist with Al-Mayadeen. On March 28, 2026, she was in a clearly marked media vehicle in the south of Lebanon, en route to a story she had to write. An Israeli strike hit the media vehicle she was in. She survived the first strike, reportedly stepping out and attempting to run away. A second strike followed. This strike killed her.

She was not the only journalist killed in the strike. Her brother, Mohamad Ftouni, a freelance cameraman, also died in the strike. So did another journalist, Ali Shoeib, a veteran journalist. They were not hiding. They were not armed. They were just doing their job. Israel claimed to have targeted one of them, alleging that they had ties to militants, but failed to account for the others who died in the same strike.

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These are not grey areas. These are documented cases of journalists being hit while doing their jobs. These are not statistics. These are names. Faces. Stories that will now never be told. And then came the now-viral moment, where a CNN journalist was reportedly detained by Israeli forces in Lebanon while filming. Not firing a weapon. Not provoking violence. Just filming.

But more than that, I feel something else: a sense of betrayal. Because journalism is founded on a precarious pledge: that in the midst of even the most brutal conflicts, there will be someone left to tell the tale. We are urged to be objective: to report without emotion. But objectivity is not an excuse to remain silent in the face of injustice.

For when we target journalists, objectivity becomes complicity. When a journalist dies, it’s not just a life that’s been lost; it’s a story that’s been killed too. Accountability weakened. And when we arrest someone for reporting on a story, we send a rather chilling message: there are some truths we’d rather not reveal.

That is not acceptable. We did not sign up to be silenced. We did not sign up to die for holding a camera. We signed up to bear witness. To go where the truth is uncomfortable. To ask questions power would rather avoid. To show people what is really happening, especially when someone wants it hidden. Yes, war reporting has always been a dangerous profession. But there is a difference between danger and targeting. One is risk. The other is suppression. And the more we accept this, the more we accept that the truth itself becomes a casualty.

And today, it’s journalists in Lebanon. Tomorrow, it could be journalists anywhere in the world. Because once we accept that truth-telling journalists are dispensable, then no story is sacred and no society is informed. So, to answer the question, this is not just another headline. This is a warning. Because the day journalists become targets…is the day truth becomes optional. And that’s a more dangerous world than any war zone.