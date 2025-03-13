In modern warfare, the power of infantry remains indispensable. Despite significant technological advancements, small arms—assault rifles, carbines, sniper rifles, and Light Machine Guns (LMGs)—remain the essential tools enabling individual soldiers to defend themselves, engage enemy combatants, and maintain critical mobility on challenging terrains. For the Indian Army, which operates in some of the world's most demanding environments—from the rugged mountains of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh to the dense forests of the Northeast—effective small arms procurement is not merely logistical but strategic.

Advertisment

Also read: Terrorists using small arms like pistols in Kashmir



India’s geographical reality demands weapons that enable agility, reliability, and combat flexibility. Small arms empower soldiers to act autonomously, providing immediate defence without waiting for heavy weapon support. In India's numerous counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI/CT) operations, particularly in densely populated urban areas, these weapons prove crucial due to their adaptability, lethality, and ease of use. Regular patrols along sensitive frontiers, such as the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC), necessitate reliable small arms to deter aggression and swiftly respond to threats.

Unfortunately, a false narrative frequently emerges on social media, often coinciding with critical milestones in defence procurement processes such as Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), Field Evaluation Trials (FET), Contract Negotiation Committees (CNC), or Contract Signings. Recent examples include ongoing LMG trials, Close Quarter Battle (CQB) evaluations, and sniper rifle evaluations. Such misinformation is likely generated by parties with vested interests or conflicts of interest, diverting attention from genuine strategic procurement objectives.

Advertisment

Also read: As drones become staple of conflicts globally, Indian Army takes Steps



Given these operational realities, the Indian Army's insistence on battle-tested weaponry over experimental or unproven models is both logical and necessary. Combat-proven weapons ensure reliability under intense operational pressure—where weapon failure can lead directly to loss of lives. Proven small arms typically offer simpler maintenance and repairs, a critical advantage in remote, high-altitude, or isolated postings where logistics support is limited.

Standardisation is another pivotal advantage of adopting tried-and-tested weapons. It streamlines training, simplifies logistical chains, reduces costs, and ensures compatibility with existing ammunition and accessories, thereby enabling interoperability across units and theatres. By contrast, experimental or untested systems inevitably require building entirely new logistics and supply chains—a process that introduces unnecessary complexity and risk.

The Indian Army’s structured deployment of small arms reflects this strategic clarity. Sig Sauer assault rifles, known for their robustness and reliability, are deployed with frontline infantry and mechanised infantry units down to the section level, while the AK-203 rifle, effective yet simpler, is allocated to all non-frontline units. Positive feedback from operational and training units underscores the proven accuracy, reliability, handling, and ease of carriage of these weapons. The existing complexity in ammunition management is temporary and will phase out entirely with the full induction of Sig Sauer and AK-203 rifles.

Advertisment

Critics often question the rationale behind inducting multiple weapon systems, pointing to logistical complexities. However, this criticism overlooks the reality of a carefully planned phased replacement strategy aimed at standardising calibres and reducing ammunition diversity over time.

The ongoing debate between the 'Buy Indian' procurement category and the Indigenously Designed, Developed & Manufactured (IDDM) policy also requires a nuanced understanding. While IDDM aims to achieve complete self-reliance—a commendable goal—it often delays operational readiness due to lengthy testing phases and the unproven nature of certain technologies promoted by DRDO or nominated production agencies.

The 'Buy Indian' category, by contrast, permits joint ventures with global partners, mandating significant indigenous content (60 percent), facilitating technology transfers, and eventually fostering a more capable indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

India's procurement process emphasises transparency, competitive vendor participation, and rigorous field trials across diverse terrains, ensuring that any inducted weapon system meets stringent operational standards. Direct responses or rebuttals to baseless social media narratives inadvertently lend misplaced credibility to misinformation. The Army’s policy should remain focused on its strategic and operational imperatives rather than becoming embroiled in unnecessary public discourse.

Ultimately, for India to assert itself globally in defence manufacturing, indigenous companies must embrace technological innovation, seek strategic partnerships, and subject their products to rigorous testing. Historical lessons from successful indigenous initiatives underline the critical balance between achieving self-reliance and maintaining operational efficacy through phased implementation and data-driven decisions.

Small arms procurement, therefore, is not merely a transactional purchase—it is a strategic necessity ensuring national security, operational effectiveness, and the protection of soldiers' lives on the front lines.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)