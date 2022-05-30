Terrorists using small arms like pistols in Kashmir

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are facing a new challenge as terrorists carry out target killings with help of small arms like pistols. All recent target killings have been done using pistols in the Valley.

The new strategy of the terrorists is hit-and-run target killings in various parts of the Valley. It is a new challenge that security forces have been facing. In the last few months, several targeted killings have taken place and all of them have been done using pistols.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said that 130 pistols have been recovered this year.

''All the target killings that are happening in the Valley, terrorists are using pistols, it's easier to conceal and take from one place to another. We are focusing on this, and we have recovered 130 pistols so far and we are further working on it. “ said Vijay Kumar, IG Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Police in the latest data said that terrorists have killed 14 civilians this year so far, apart from the target attacks on policemen and other security forces. In most of these target attacks, small weapons like a pistol was used.

According to sources in security agencies, around one thousand new pistols are available among terrorists operating across the Kashmir Valley which are being distributed between new terrorist modules including in Srinagar with the task of carrying out hit-and-run target attacks.