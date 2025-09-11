/Nepal’s ‘nepo kids’ to France’s ‘block everything’, how Gen Z’s reels to revolution shakes the world

In an era where the power of governments fundamentally derives from the consent of the people they govern, Gen Z's protests worldwide serve as a stark reminder that authority unchecked by public will can lead to upheaval. These young demonstrators, prioritising their holistic well-being—encompassing economic opportunities, social justice, and personal freedoms—are quick to mobilize and demand change. Accounting for roughly 26 percent of the global population, Gen Z has emerged as a driving force challenging established conventions in politics and personal life. Their aspirations must be integrated into governance, or risk backlash from unilateral decisions, suppression, and leaders' personal aggrandizement, as seen in the eye-opening crises in France and Nepal. Democratic dissent, when handled with decency and sensitivity, can pave the way for progress; however, heavy-handed tactics only fuel resentment. Ultimately, change to the establishment comes via the ballot or, regrettably, the bullet—but in the fast-paced world of social media reels, real-life results unfold at unprecedented speeds.

From France's "Block Everything" movement to Nepal's outcry against "Nepo Kids," Gen Z is wielding the cudgels against systems that stray from the democratic ideal of government "of the people, by the people, and for the people." These protests underscore that Gen Z and authoritarian politics are incompatible; governments must prioritize inclusive development, listening to voices rather than silencing them through bans or force. The scenes of ember-red flames, billowing smoke, stick-wielding youths, and mobile selfies from Western Europe to South Asia highlight a global attention-grabber: Nepal's streets turning into battlegrounds against corruption and suppression, mirroring broader youth-led unrest.

Gen Z Wants Progress, Not Power Plays

What began in Nepal as outrage over a September 4, 2025, ban on 26 social media platforms—citing regulatory issues but perceived as a bid to stifle dissent—escalated into demands for accountability, jobs, and political overhaul. Protesters, predominantly aged 13-28, clashed with police, torched parliament buildings like Singh Durbar, and vandalized politicians' homes, leading to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation amid the chaos. This marks Nepal's worst unrest in years, with at least 19-30 deaths and over 300 injuries reported, prompting army patrols, curfews in Kathmandu, and international calls for restraint from groups like Human Rights Watch. The ban backfired, as youths used VPNs and offline networks to amplify videos of police brutality, drawing global solidarity inspired by movements like Hong Kong's or Thailand's. Underlying issues include 19 percent youth unemployment, wealth gaps, and cronyism benefiting elites, despite 5.8 percent economic growth in 2024. The government labeled the protests "hijacked" by political elements, but critics see it as a failure to address core grievances. Social media was restored post-unrest, but no consensus has emerged on an interim leader, with fears of further escalation as prisons saw escapes and borders felt economic ripples. After two days of violent unrest (Sept 8–9), calm is returning to Kathmandu as the army enforces order and detains rioters. Gen Z leaders, however, demand an interim government under ex–Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki, citing the need for transparency.

Echoing this, Nepal's crisis reflects global patterns where Gen Z reshapes discourse, as seen in Bangladesh's 2024 youth-led toppling of Sheikh Hasina or US Black Lives Matter waves. Social media accelerates local grievances into international narratives, sensitizing populations to democratic rights. Yet, protests alone aren't sufficient—governments must respond with vision for inclusive policies like education, skills training, and anti-corruption measures. Ignoring Gen Z's calls for progress over power plays invites flare-ups anywhere.

‘Block Everything’ Echoes French Revolution

In France, the "Block Everything" (Bloquons Tout) movement erupted on September 10, 2025, coinciding with new Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's first day in office after François Bayrou's resignation. Nationwide protests saw 200,000-250,000 demonstrators—many young and Gen Z—blocking highways, roundabouts, gas stations, and tram lines, setting barricades ablaze, and clashing with 80,000 deployed police, resulting in 295-473 arrests by late afternoon. Originating online in May among right-wing groups but co-opted by the left, it targets President Emmanuel Macron's elite, austerity measures, and proposed €44 billion spending cuts amid 114 percent GDP public debt. Scenes in Paris, Lille, Marseille, and Rennes included tear gas, water cannons, and fires at restaurants and vehicles, drawing comparisons to the 2018-2019 Yellow Vests and the French Revolution of 1789, when citizens rose against economic hardship and elitism, toppling entrenched power structures. Today’s more educated, anticapitalist youth seek social justice and reduced inequality, echoing the revolutionary cries for liberty and equality. Endorsed by figures like Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the movement uses TikTok, Telegram, and Instagram for coordination, employing "Black Bloc" tactics. Authorities warn of no tolerance for violence, but the movement's viral, leaderless nature—reminiscent of the decentralized uprisings during the French Revolution—signals ongoing challenges for governance in addressing Gen Z’s demands for systemic change.

Both cases reveal unilateral decisions—like Nepal's ban or France's budget cuts—backfiring, with suppression breeding resentment. Nepal's history of movements (e.g., 2006 monarchy end) shows Gen Z's digital edge in mobilization, while France's echoes fears of prolonged unrest. Governments must adapt through dialogue and inclusive development to represent Gen Z's aspirations.