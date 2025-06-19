Israel-Iran war: World has 'no idea' what Trump's thoughts on Iran are, but does he?

As fighting between Israel and Iran completes its first week, US President Donald Trump continues to keep the world guessing about whether America will take military action against Tehran.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had approved military plans to strike Iran, but had not yet given the final order. According to the paper, senior officials said the Fordow nuclear site, buried under a mountain, was among the potential targets, one that would require the most powerful weapons in the US arsenal.

Trump hits back at reports

Trump reacted angrily to the article without naming it directly, writing on Truth Social, “The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!”

At a press conference earlier, he admitted he had not made a final decision: “I may do it. I may not do it.”

Trump added that he does not want war, but left the door open if it means stopping Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“I’m not looking to fight. But if it’s a choice between fighting and them having a nuclear weapon, you have to do what you have to do,” he added.

Trump also said, “I have ideas as to what to do. I like to make a final decision one second before it’s due.”

According to the Journal, Trump hopes his unpredictability will pressure Iran into dropping its nuclear programme. However, Iran has continued its retaliatory strikes after Israeli air raids began last Friday.

Rising death toll in Iran and Israel

The conflict began when Israel launched attacks on several Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities. Since then, the situation has spiralled.

In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds more injured by Iranian missile strikes. In Iran, local media report 585 dead and more than 1,300 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Despite the worsening conflict, Trump’s stance remains unclear, not just to the public or US allies, but perhaps even to himself.

A president like no other

No modern US president has managed a potential war with such unpredictability. Iran’s leaders and Israel are all watching closely, but they still don’t know what Trump will do. And judging by his own words, neitherdoeshe.