India has become an important player in the global defense industry. Major military powers around the world are inviting India to work together on developing advanced fighter jet programs.

Advertisment

According to reports from Bulgarian Military Online media, Germany and Spain have invited India to join their Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program. This is a major European project focused on developing advanced 6th-generation fighter jets.

At the same time, the UK-Japan-Italy partnership has invited India to join the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP). This program aims to transform aerial warfare with advanced technology and strong international collaborations.

These proposals highlight India's growing role as a key strategic partner. However, they also present a challenge for New Delhi. India is deeply focused on its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, a 5.5-generation fighter jet project designed to move the country toward self-reliance in advanced aerial combat technology.

Advertisment

Also Read: India's secret weapon? SFDR missile test stokes fears in Pakistan and China

Partnering with either FCAS or GCAP could give India access to cutting-edge technologies, but it might also shift attention and resources away from the AMCA program, which is a key part of India’s defense goals. Reports suggest that India plans to turn down both offers and focus on developing its own AMCA project.

The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is India’s most ambitious effort to become a leader in defense technology. Developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), the AMCA is designed to go beyond the capabilities of a typical 5th-generation fighter jet.

Advertisment

The AMCA combines stealth, advanced electronics, and supersonic cruise abilities, making it a platform that bridges the gap between 5th- and 6th-generation fighter technologies.

The AMCA is designed to avoid detection by radar using special composite materials, stealthy shapes, and radar-absorbing coatings. It will also include AI-powered mission support, helping pilots make better decisions during critical situations.

The AMCA will have advanced sensors to give pilots exceptional awareness of their surroundings. It is also being designed to support futuristic weapons like directed-energy systems, helping India stay ready for future battles.

Also Read: America's H1B protectionism is set to benefit India. Here's why

India aims to have the first AMCA fighter jets ready for operation by 2035. By 2040, the plan is to upgrade it into a fully advanced 6th-generation fighter. This step-by-step approach shows India’s dedication to becoming self-reliant and advancing its defense technology.

The Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is a joint project by Germany, France, and Spain to revolutionize air combat. It focuses on creating a system that combines manned fighter jets with unmanned drones, all working together through advanced networking. At its core is a 6th-generation fighter jet designed to work seamlessly with these drones and modern warfare technologies.

The FCAS is designed with advanced features like adaptive stealth, customizable weapon systems, and AI that can process data in real time. It also focuses on working smoothly with NATO forces, which could make it an attractive option for India to consider aligning with European defense goals.

For India, being part of FCAS could provide access to advanced European aerospace knowledge and cutting-edge technologies. However, the project’s high cost and the need to make decisions jointly with other countries might clash with India’s goal of maintaining independence in its defense strategies.

The Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), led by the UK, Japan, and Italy, aims to create a 6th-generation fighter by 2035. Unlike FCAS, GCAP focuses more on being flexible in operations and quickly ready for use, which reflects the different priorities of the countries involved.

Also Read: India needs to build IP-driven companies to escape middle-income trap

The GCAP fighter is planned to include AI to assist with missions, advanced stealth technology, and new directed-energy weapons. It will also be designed to work closely with unmanned systems, which could change how air combat is carried out in the future.

For India, GCAP’s focus on the Indo-Pacific region aligns well with its key regional partners and offers chances for defense collaboration in an important area. However, just like with FCAS, India would need to balance joining GCAP with its commitment to the AMCA program, which represents its goal of being self-reliant in defense.

India's interest in these global programs shows that it understands how quickly technology is changing in aerial warfare. However, it faces the tough challenge of working with other countries while also focusing on developing its own defense projects.

Joining FCAS or GCAP could help India quickly gain access to 6th-generation technologies and improve its global influence. However, these partnerships might also mean sharing sensitive information, giving up control over some decisions, or diverting resources from the AMCA program.

The AMCA project is a key part of India’s defense plans. It aims to upgrade the Indian Air Force and pave the way for building a completely homegrown 6th-generation fighter in the future.

DRDO and the IAF are fully dedicated to the AMCA project. They see it as a way to boost innovation within the country and cut down reliance on foreign suppliers.

The global defense industry is changing quickly, with countries like the United States, China, and Russia making big advances in 6th-generation fighter technology. For India, staying out of these international developments could mean falling behind in a field where having the best technology is crucial.

India will need to carefully weigh its priorities when making a decision. Working with FCAS or GCAP could strengthen its technology and global partnerships, while focusing only on the AMCA project would support its goal of being self-reliant. Both options have their risks and benefits, but the decision is very important for the country’s future.

By 2040, 6th-generation fighter jets will likely dominate air combat worldwide. India’s choices now will decide its position in this new era and its influence on the global balance of power.

Whether India chooses to work with others or rely on itself, its decision will shape the future of its air force and its role in the world.

(The author of this article is an award-winning Science Writer and a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: [email protected])