Government sources say that no officials from xAI, the company behind Grok, have been summoned. However, authorities are carefully reviewing the chatbot's responses to ensure they comply with Indian laws.

The government wants to check if Grok's responses could threaten national security, sovereignty, or public order. It is also reviewing whether the chatbot's replies might encourage or support illegal activities.

Grok's straightforward and sometimes bold answers have raised worries about whether they fit with India's laws and cultural values. The government is also checking if the data used to teach Grok follows Indian rules.

This news comes as Grok has become really popular with Indian users. But its blunt and sometimes rude responses have started arguments about whether it’s a good fit for a country with so many different views and feelings.

The chatbot, created by Elon Musk to compete with AI from companies like Google and OpenAI, works with X and can also be used as a separate app on your phone. It runs on xAI’s superfast Colossus computer (a powerful machine built for big tasks), which they say is 10 times quicker than the older version.

Grok’s makers say it’s a chatbot with a bold attitude and a love for jokes. Funny enough, when asked who spreads the most false info on X, Grok pointed to Musk, its own creator!

Some users like its raw and direct style, but others worry about its accuracy and the risk of it being offensive.

Over the past few days, liberal users on X have been having fun asking Grok about right-wing figures and other political topics. The chatbot has responded without hesitation, no matter the language or tone of the question.

People have been amazed by how Grok can respond in romanized forms (using English letters) of Indian languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and others. This means it can write these languages in a way that’s easy to read for those familiar with English spelling, without needing special scripts or keyboards. Even better, Grok smoothly switches back to English during chats, making the conversation flow naturally and keeping things simple for users.

Example : In Hindi, "How are you?" is typically said as "Aap kaise hain?" (आप कैसे हैं?). In a romanized version using English letters, it’s written as "Aap kaise hain?"

Compared to Grok, other AI models like Google’s Gemini, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and DeepSeek’s AI usually avoid political issues or topics that might cause controversy. This difference has made Grok both widely used and debated in India.

