Zambia’s growing indebtedness to China has severely depleted its capacity for enforcing environmental controls. The financial obligations of the country have climbed to over $4 billion, leading to a reliance that destroys regulatory authority. This reliance manifests in the latest catastrophic acid spill of about 50 million litres of acid-tainted industrial waste and heavy metals from a Chinese mine that destroyed Zambia’s most important river, the Kafue, which runs for 1,500 km through the heart of the country. Officials and environmental scientists fear that this spill could affect millions of people, flora, and fauna because signs of pollution have been found 100 km downstream.

The spill shows how economic pressure can make Zambia relax its environmental rules while trying to manage debt and development.

A Bigger Problem

In 2007, Zambia had to shut down a Chinese-run mine because of its spillage of air pollutants that threatened the lives of thousands of residents of nearby towns. Zambia is not the only one. Chinese investments have caused environmental damage in many parts of Africa.

In Nigeria, Chinese oil projects have caused significant pollution, with negative effects on local populations. In Kenya as well, infrastructure projects have led to deforestation and loss of habitat. These incidents reflect a broader trend of exploitation, in which economic gains for Chinese companies are matched with environmental and social losses to host countries.

In Angola, Chinese involvement in the oil sector has caused irreversible environmental damage. Chinese companies have been responsible for oil spills and pollution, harming ecosystems and communities. In 2021, a leak of heavy metals from a Chinese mine in northern Angola caused an unprecedented environmental catastrophe, affecting some 2 million people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Ethiopia, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), funded mostly by Chinese loans, has raised environmental issues. The construction of the dam has led to the displacement of individuals and the loss of natural environments. The scheme has also led to significant changes in the Blue Nile flow, affecting nations downstream like Sudan and Egypt. These are just some of the general trends of environmental exploitation that accompany Chinese investments in Africa.

In addition to this, China’s control over strategic infrastructure and natural resources in Africa exacerbates these issues. In countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe, Chinese mining operations have caused deforestation, water contamination, and habitat loss.

The lack of strict environmental regulations and enforcement in such nations allows Chinese companies to operate with minimal accountability. Such a trend of exploitation highlights African nations’ need to strengthen regulation mechanisms and form diversified economic unions in a bid to mitigate the adverse impacts of Chinese investments.

Grassroots Activism and Accountability

Despite the challenges, ground motions in Zambia are fighting back. Environmentalists like Chilekwa Mumba strongly support stricter rules and holding Chinese companies accountable. Protests and civil society groups have raised their voices about the environmental and social impacts of Chinese investments, calling for transparency and tougher policies. These struggles are significant in holding the state and foreign capital accountable.

Policy Changes

In order to effectively counteract the effects of Chinese economic influence, African nations must band together and institute common policies that prioritise environmental sustainability and economic sovereignty. The more consolidated Europe is a good example of regional unity leading to stricter regulatory measures and economic stability. With the creation of the European Union, European countries have been able to impose stringent environmental standards on member states and make foreign companies comply with local laws and regulations. Such a unified effort has been able to curtail environmental degradation and promote sustainable development.

Similarly, African nations can diversify their economic ties and reduce their dependence on Chinese lending by engaging with a broader number of regional and international partners. Transparency in loan transactions and project approvals is required to combat corruption and hold the public accountable, as the EU demands transparency and governance.

