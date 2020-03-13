WION Edit: Should China be made to pay for the coronavirus?

When the world was blissfully unaware of this creeping pandemic, when the WHO was dragging its feet on declaring the seriousness of the situation, WION brought to you a series of reports on how the Chinese state is complicit in this outbreak.

Beijing tried to underplay the crisis. It mishandled the situation. The outbreak was first ignored by local officials and whistleblowers in China were muzzled.

And the top leadership in China escaped scrutiny when the crisis peaked. The coronavirus has crossed borders and spread around the world. However, it's important to keep the spotlight on China.

Beijing is doing what it does best - hiding the facts, twisting the narrative, whitewashing the problems and evading scrutiny.

What is the biggest headline coming out of China? - It is defeating the virus. 11 temporary hospitals have been shut because they're not needed anymore. This is the narrative China is pushing. It has deployed diplomats to take on critics.



This is what the Chinese ambassador to South Africa said earlier this month, "Although the epidemic first broke out in China, it did not necessarily mean that the virus originated from China, let alone made in China. "

Meanwhile, it's a fact that coronavirus is made in China pandemic. The first cases emerged way back in December. The government not only ignored the spread, it punished the doctors who raised concerns.

Within weeks, the virus spread through Wuhan and then all-over China. People were dragged from their homes to hospitals - doctors ran out of supplies. 60 per cent of China's medical workers weren't even graduates.

Cases were hidden, China slammed countries that issued travel advisories. And soon enough, the virus travelled all over the world. Today, more than one lakh 27 thousand cases have been reported.

According to one estimate, this outbreak could cost the world economy 2.7 trillion dollars. Another estimate claims a three trillion dollar loss.

But why must the world pay for China's negligence? Why shouldn't China foot the bill? Why should China be allowed to hold the world hostage?

If there's one take away for the world from this crisis, it is this - create viable alternatives to China. Help emerging economies to step in and fill the gap, switch suppliers.

If leading companies can ditch their Chinese contracts, Beijing will be forced to concede that it put the global economy at risk by ignoring a health crisis. The loss in business and trade deals will be the ultimate reparation to seek from China.



(Disclaimer: WION Edit is the channel's take on the big events of the world)