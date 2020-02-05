WION Edit: India needs a thriving defence manufacturing sector

India aspires to become a global power and being a force to be reckoned means having a modern military force, one that can undertake complex missions and deploy quickly on the battlefield

India's defence forces need to be modernised for that and that's where the role of the domestic defence industry becomes critical. But so far, Make in India in defence has failed to take off.

India needs a thriving defence manufacturing sector. Last year, Former Army Chief General VP Malik - the man who led the Indian Army during the Kargil war made some valid arguments in favour of it.

He said that unless India becomes adequately self-reliant in defence, our national security remains vulnerable. Whether its Bofors or Rafale, major defence deals in India always have to deal with the charge of corruption. This speaks volumes about the nature of India's defence sector.

Somehow, dealing with a foreign government or company for arms always invites a controversy. The United States of America is the world's largest spender on defence, but rarely do defence deals in America face controversy or scandal and this is because the American forces procure weapons, instead of importing.

However, the domestic arms industry is yet to be developed in India. In the past, most major defence contracts went to state-owned companies.

The Indian government needs to invest in defence research and development, encourage private players and startups to build indigenous offerings. Any weapons import must come with a technology transfer - this will boost India's know-how in defence manufacturing.

A major concern today is the budget, there are concerns that the Indian government might not have enough money to clear big-ticket purchases. This is where the defence forces must consider deeper integration of resources and talent and open up some room in the budget.

The appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff is a step in that direction and the more immediate concern is the pending defence procurement. Public-private partnerships must be encouraged to complete priority purchases.

Delaying the development of India's defence manufacturing not just makes our imports bills bigger, it even forces the Armed Forces, bureaucrats and the government to make compromises with the national security.



