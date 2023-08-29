Why I can no longer celebrate Michael Jackson's music

As a lifelong fan of Michael Jackson, August 29 is a date marked with both excitement and introspection for me. This is the day the world comes together to celebrate the birthday of the King of Pop, an artist whose music has been the soundtrack of most of my life. His iconic dance moves, soulful voice, and incomparable stage presence have always transcended mere entertainment. They have been a source of inspiration, a catalyst for joy, and a comforting companion during tough times. From the first time I heard his songs to the countless hours spent memorising every lyric, Jackson's music has been a constant thread woven into my existence.

His albums aren't just collections of tracks; they are chapters of my own narrative. "Thriller," "Bad," "Dangerous" — each album tells a story, not only of his evolution as an artist but of my personal growth alongside his art. I danced, laughed, and cried to his songs, finding solace in his melodies when the world seemed overwhelming.

However, my adoration for Michael Jackson exists in a complex space. It is impossible to ignore the allegations of child sexual abuse that have forever cast a shadow over his legacy. As a fan, grappling with these accusations feels like trying to reconcile two vastly different narratives. On one hand, there's the artist whose music has been a source of happiness and inspiration. On the other, there is the person at the center of deeply troubling accusations that raise questions about ethics and morality.

Navigating this labyrinth of emotions isn't easy. As a fan, there is a natural instinct in me to defend the artist whose work has meant so much. The acquittal in the 2005 trial and the inconsistencies in the accusations provide some comfort to those of us who want to believe in his innocence. Yet, there is also the weight of the alleged victims' stories, the unsettling feeling that enjoying his music might inadvertently dismiss their pain.

Confronting the uncomfortable

It's a nuanced dance between admiration and introspection. The artist I have idolised seems to be at odds with the person he might have been behind closed doors. It's a struggle to reconcile the two, to honour the impact his art has had on my life while acknowledging the potential pain he might have caused others. Unlike some who argue for the separation of art from the artist, I have always struggled with that notion. How can I separate the music that has shaped my life from the person who created it? It's a personal decision, and for me, it's essential to acknowledge that the art and the artist are inherently intertwined.

This doesn't mean I disregard the joy his music has brought me, but it does mean I can't ignore the pain that he may have caused for the alleged victims.

Time for a moral reckoning?

I have decided I can no longer close my eyes to the disconcerting questions that linger around Jackson. These allegations, which do seem credible to me, against Jackson have shattered the illusions I held dear. The melodies that once uplifted my spirits and filled my heart with rhythm have lost their magic. From the first time I encountered his songs to the countless moments I spent immersed in his music, Michael Jackson's artistry was a significant part of my life. Yet, the allegations of child sexual abuse loom large, casting doubt on the artist whose music I once embraced.

While some argue that his artistic brilliance supersedes everything, I find myself unable to celebrate or honour it. The allegations paint a disturbing picture that, for me anyway, outweighs the magic of his music. The unease in my heart and the weight of responsibility lead me to, finally, reject the legacy I once admired.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE