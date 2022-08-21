Ukraine: Can a nuclear disaster at Zaporizhzhia be averted?

There are war clouds hovering over Taiwan, but wait the Ukraine-Russia war is far from over. It rages on. The Ukrainian forces continue to defend their territories with renewed tenacity. The Russian forces continue their relentless onslaught.

And now a nuclear disaster is on the horizon. Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station is in the middle of a raging battle. Missiles and artillery shells are landing dangerously close to the nuclear facility.

Speaking to WION Dr. Paul Dorfman, Radiation Protection Committee EPA RPAC, warns that any damage to the nuclear plant could trigger extensive radiation pollution which could reach Europe, Russia & even Middle-east. With both Moscow & Kyv blaming each other for attacks the spectre of a disaster worse than in Chornobyl is rising.

It’s been 24 weeks since Moscow launched its special military operation and if the Pentagon is to be believed then the Russian offensive has been brought to a standstill.

The US.has offered a new $775 million arms package for Ukraine. The latest offering is the 19th since the war began and is now aimed at helping Kyiv to launch a counter-offensive.

The latest tranche of weaponry includes rockets for the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System which has the Ukrainian military super excited. Americans are also sending air-to-ground HARM missiles that home in on radar installations. Also on their way are ScanEagle surveillance drones, 1,000 Javelin anti-armour weapons, 1,500 TOW anti-armour missiles, and fresh artillery and artillery ammunition.

Six weeks into the war Ukraine seems more confident and they are now punching above their weight. Armed with ally-supplied precision-guided weapons Ukraine has been striking deep behind enemy lines, frustrating the Russians.

But what about the peace talks? Well, neither President Vladimir Putin nor Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky is keen to sing the peace tune, perhaps buried somewhere between their egos.

The world too at large looks indifferent, none of the world powers are evenly remotely interested in bringing the two nations to the negotiating table. The United Nations Chief visited the war-torn nation this week but on his agenda was speeding up grain deliveries. But the big question remains how & when will the Ukraine-Russia war end?

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

