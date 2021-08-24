Opinion | Panjshir Valley: A graveyard for invaders

Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley is in the news for last few days. Firstly because of the resistance movement led by Ahmed Massoud and Amrullah Saleh, ex Vice President who declared himself as president after Mr Ashraf Ghani fled from the country fearing his life from Taliban and secondly because it its strategic location.

Panjshir valley has never been captured by any invading force which is due to its topography & strategic location. During ancient times and the invasion of Greek Armies under Alexender, the valley could not be won until Alexender himself made a treaty with the ethnic tribes located here and gave them place in his Army.

During the Khalsa rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the valley remained totally untouched. Even during various Afghan Wars, British Forces never dared to enter the valley by force. History is evident that anyone who tried to do so, perished in the mountains of Hindukush. Panjshir has a legend that during 10th Century AD, five brothers constructed a dam on the orders of the ruler of Ghazni (Probably Mehmood of Ghazni) after which they were given title of Sher (Lion) and their place of residence became “Panjshir Valley”. Currently it is home to over a lakh ethnic Tajik people who settled in this area for a long time.

During the Soviet Invasion, the valley gained notoriety when it was unconquered for almost ten years despite of soviet forces trying all their weapons and tactics. It became their graveyard too. Legendary Ahmed Shah Massoud popularly known as “Lion of Panjshir” repulsed every attack and controlled the valley until he was assassinated in 2001. Despite of all their efforts Taliban 1.0 (Initial Taliban which came in power during 1994-1997) was not able to even enter the valley and the land of five lions remained undefeated even till now.

Only whose people were able to enter the valley who maintained a healthy relationship with the Tajiks there. Enemies failed miserably. This is the prime reason why Taliban 2.0 is insisting on talks rather than their common tactics of advancing with force. Recently they retreated from some of the areas too after suffering heavy casualties which proves that Panjshir Valley is not a cakewalk for anyone. Here are five reasons which make this valley special and a graveyard for any invader.

1. Topography - Panjshir is located in Hindukush Mountains and the entire valley is located along Panjshir River which flows all along its length. The mountain cliffs on both side of the river are very high and have a sheer gradient that it is not possible to cross them through land route. It is not easy to navigate these mountains for anyone. Although the mountains so have some trekking routes which are known only to locals.

2. Limited approach routes - Approaching this valley is a big challenge. It has two prominent passes which are the only gateway to the outside world. Khawak Pass connects it with Baghlan Province of and Anjuman Pass which connects it to Badakhshan provinces of Afghanistan. Except these two passes, there is another route through Jabal Siraj which connects it with Bagram and Kabul but that is not so significant for a large force to enter the valley. Topography of the two passes mentioned above is also complicated and any advancing force can be stopped easily by a group of mercenaries.

3. Ethnic Affiliation - Almost 100% of the population of this valley are Ethnic Tajiks who are very closely associated with each other. Being Tajik, they do get support from Tajikistan. Since some of the routes across Badakhshan are connected to Tajikistan, the support lines are well laid and people as well as government in Tajikistan is always ready to help their fellow Tajik people.

4. Rich in resources - Among all the regions of Afghanistan, Panjshir valley is among the richest when it comes to natural resources. The valley is fed by Panjshir River which helps in irrigation and drinking water, it has rich deposits of Silver, Various types of crystals including Emeralds and rare earth minerals too. Due to its topography, mining of such resources was limited however the people staying here have been able to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the living standard of Panjshir Valley is better than the national average of Afghanistan.

5. Fortress of Tajik Fighters - Tajik fighters have been fighting the invading forces for over four decades. Initially it was Soviet Union, then Taliban 1.0 and once again Taliban 2.0. Over these years, they have converted this valley into a formidable fortress. They built tunnels, underground bunkers, Bunkers and fortifications on all approaches, escape routes and routes to misguide any invader. These have helped them to survive till now.

It is not unusual to call Panjshir Valley as graveyard of the invaders because anyone who tried to conquer it by force, perished in these mountains right from Greeks, Central Asian invaders, Persians, British, Soviet and even Taliban. Current resistance movement is led by Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh who is known to be a spy master. So far, his forces have been successful against Taliban in the Valley and nearby areas but to liberate Afghanistan, they must come out of their fortress which is Panjshir Valley to fight. How will they succeed in this, only time can answer?

